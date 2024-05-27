Euro 2024: Spain announce provisional 29-man squad, Pau Torres and Lucas Vasquez omitted

Spain have announced a provisional 29-man roster ahead of UEFA Euro 2024. The squad, released on Monday, May 27, just a day after the end of the La Liga season, has a few high-profile absentees.

Among the big names to miss out are Aston Villa defender Pau Torres and Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez. Torres started 27 of Villa's 38 Premier League matches this term, scoring twice and helping them finish fourth, securing UEFA Champions League football for next term.

Meanwhile, Vazquez has featured in 29 league games, but has started just 14 times. To his credit, though, the 32-year-old recorded three goals and seven assists as Real Madrid won La Liga. He has also played in eight of their 12 Champions League matches (four starts), with Los Blancos set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.

Three of Vazquez's Real Madrid teammates have made head coach Luis de la Fuente's provisional squad in Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Joselu. Their rivals Barcelona are the most represented team, with five players - Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Pau Torres and Lamine Yamal - making the roster.

Here is Spain's complete provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024:-

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Unai Simon, Alex Remiro

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Dani Vivian, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Marcus Llorente, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Alex Baena, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ayoze Perez

The squad will notably be trimmed to 26 prior to the Euros.

Spain's schedule ahead of and at UEFA Euro 2024

La Roja will play two friendly fixtures prior to the start of their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Luis de la Fuente's men will first host Andorra at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero on June 5. They will then take on Northern Ireland at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix three days later.

At the Euros, Spain have been handed a challenging draw in Group B alongside Croatia, Italy and Albania. They will first meet the Croats on June 15 before taking on the Gli Azzurri on June 20 and will close out their group-stage campaign against Albania four days later.