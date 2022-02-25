Europa League Round of 16 draw: Barcelona and West Ham United to face former champions

In the Europa League last 16 draw made in Nyon, Switzerland, Barcelona were drawn against an old rival. The Blaugrana, who overcame Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs, will face Turkish side Galatasaray, winners of the competition in 1999-2000.

The Spanish giants boast a good record against Galatasaray, winning five of their six clashes. However, this will be their first official meeting since the 2002-03 season.

Knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League this season, the Blaugrana are appearing in the Europa League for the first time since 2004.

FC Barcelona



FIRST LEG

🏟️ Camp Nou

10 March



RETURN LEG

🏟️ Nef Stadyumu

FIRST LEG
🏟️ Camp Nou
10 March
RETURN LEG
🏟️ Nef Stadyumu
17 March

Elsewhere, six-time champions Sevilla will be up against West Ham United, the lone Premier League representatives, in another enticing clash. This will be the first official meeting between the two clubs.

The Rojiblancos were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday in the playoffs, but advanced to the last 16 with a 3-2 aggregate win. The Hammers, meanwhile, reached this stage of the competition after topping their group with four wins and one loss. It's their first campaign in the competition after losing out in the qualifying or the playoffs round in previous attempts.

Meanwhile, Scottish giants Rangers, who knocked Borussia Dortmund out 6-4 on aggregate, will play Crvena Zvezda for a place in the quarter-finals.

The first leg of each tie will be played on March 10, with the unseeded teams playing at home, followed by the return leg a week later on March 17. No team could draw a side from their country, a rule that applies to all UEFA club competitions till the last eight.

Here's the entire Europa League draw:

Sky Sports News



BREAKING: The #UEL Round of 16 draw is complete!
Here's who West Ham and Rangers will be facing...

Barcelona favourites for Europa League title

Barcelona have endured a difficult campaign, but remain the favourites for the Europa League title this year. Their form has improved lately. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, including a stunning performance at Napoli on Thursday.

New arrivals such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have hit the ground running. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres has also settled into life comfortably since joining from Manchester City.

Things are looking on the up again for Barcelona, who'll be looking to win the competition, which is their only realistic chance of silverware this season.

Teams like Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Atalanta are among the dark horses, and could give Barcelona tough competition in further rounds. Nevertheless, Xavi's troops are looking rejuvenated following some enticing business in January, so anything other than the title would be a disappointment.

