"Europe get ready to be pocketed", "What did he do to deserve this?" - Fans react as ex-Chelsea star is shock inclusion in France's Euro 2024 squad

Fans have given mixed responses to N'Golo Kante being named in France's Euro 2024 squad, his first call-up since leaving Chelsea last summer. The Al-Ittihad holding midfielder has made Didier Deschamps' 25-man squad.

Deschamps gave the 25-man list of players who will fly to Germany for this summer's European Championships today (May 16). Kante was a surprise inclusion as he hasn't represented Les Bleus since June 3, 2022.

Kante, 33, has enjoyed a majorly successful international career, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021. He's earned 53 caps, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The Frenchman last appeared for France during the Nations League in 2022 in a 2-1 loss to Denmark. He was still a Chelsea player at the time but headed out of Stamford Bridge the following year, joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

The former Leicester City man has impressed at King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He's made 41 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and contributing six assists.

Kante evidently performed well enough to convince Deschamps to bring him back into the France team for Euro 2024. He could be handed game time in pre-tournament friendlies against Luxembourg (June 5) and Canada (June 9).

Deschamps' decision intrigued fans and some were more understanding than others. One fan warned the rest of Les Bleus' opponents:

"HOLY W! Everyone in Europe get ready to be pocketed by Kante."

On the flip side, one fan was perplexed:

"What did he do to deserve this?"

More fans weighed in on X (formerly Twitter) with one insisting it doesn't matter where he plays:

"As long as he’s fit, he’s quality regardless of where he plays."

Another fan was shocked but excited:

"Wtf unreal man. Can't wait to see Kante cooking everyone."

Some fans expressed doubts given his age. One compared Deschamps to England manager Gareth Southgate who often gravitates towards experience over youth:

"Bros just like Southgate."

Another fan was stunned Crystal Palace's Michael Olise was left out:

"Olise for Kante. Wtf is that guy doing."

France icon Emmanuel Petit explains his admiration for former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is adored by football fans and ex-players.

Kante is one of the most likable players in world football as he's never causing problems and gets on with his job with a smile on his face. He's also enjoyed a magnificent career that peaked while at Chelsea.

The France midfielder became a hero at Stamford Bridge, making 269 appearances, bagging 13 goals and 16 assists. He won seven major trophies including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea legend Emmanuel Petit admitted in 2021 that he wishes he could have played with Kante. He alluded to his character in an interview with talkSPORT:

"My favourite player is N'Golo Kante. He's a superstar. I would love to play with him! Oh my God this is the soul of the team. This guy is a hard worker. This guy is so sweet. He's not looking for the limelight."

Kante left Chelsea in July 2023 when his contract expired but he's still a fan favorite. The Stamford Bridge faithful will likely be able to catch him in action for France at the Euros.