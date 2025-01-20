European giants begin talks with Chelsea to sign Renato Veiga as Dortmund face new competition in transfer race: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have also entered the race to sign Chelsea defender Renato Veiga this season, as per reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portugal international appears to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge and is said to be looking to move clubs this month.

Chelsea have received approaches from several sides in Europe over the transfer of versatile 21-year-old Veiga, including from Wolves, Borussia Dortmund, and Olympique Marseille this month. Romano reports that the Bianconeri have become the latest side to indicate their interest in the youngster as they look to strengthen their defence.

Renato Veiga is said to be unsatisfied with life at Stamford Bridge over the unwillingness of coach Enzo Maresca to play him at centre-back this season. His versatility has been maximized by the Italian tactician, who has had him play at left-back and in various midfield roles. He is, however, keen to play at centre-back, as he believes this is the best position for him to get a chance of being in Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Chelsea have turned down loan offers from Borussia Dortmund and Wolves, and have made their stance clear that they will only entertain offers for a permanent sale of the youngster. They have also slapped a £20 million price tag on him, having only signed him from FC Basel for £12 million in the summer.

Juventus lost Gleison Bremer to an ACL injury last year and are keen to strengthen their defence this month. They appear set to miss out on primary targets Ronald Araujo and Antonio Silva, and have begun to move towards their alternative targets. They may be able to sign the former Sporting CP youngster if they submit a bid that the Blues deem to be acceptable this month.

Chelsea outcast emerges as option for Juventus: Reports

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell has emerged as a target for Juventus this month, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla. The left-back is set to leave Stamford Bridge this month, and could be on his way to Italy before the month ends.

Chilwell is not in the plans of Blues coach Enzo Maresca, who has given him only 45 minutes of action this season. The England international has not made a single league matchday squad, and was not registered for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Juventus view Chilwell as an option to join them if Manchester City make a move to sign Andrea Cambiaso this month. They will hope to find an agreement over a move for Chilwell, who seems to be short of suitors this month.

