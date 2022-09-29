European giants consider reducing player's £32 million price tag in order to sell him to Liverpool - Reports

Following Liverpool's signing of Arthur Melo on loan, Juventus are reportedly considering reducing the midfielder's price tag to lure the Reds into a full-time purchase. The Brazilian seems to have overstayed his welcome in Turin, and according to Calciomercato (via HITC), Juventus want to offload him soon.

There were earlier reports from Fabrizio Romano regarding Melo's loan agreement with the Reds, which was said to have included a £32million option to buy. Liverpool might not be willing to make the deal permanent due to the large amount, but their Italian counterparts are now willing to amend the fee.

Reviewing the agreement and lowering the price tag could lure the Reds into making the purchase.

Juventus are reported to be desperate to sell the midfielder, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Turin. In the event that Arthur can impress the Anfield hierarchy and blossom under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, a lowered price tag could be a bargain for Liverpool.

So far, he has only made one appearance for the Reds, coming onto the pitch as a substitute against Napoli in their UEFA Champions League clash. He is yet to make any other appearances, especially in the Premier League, where Klopp has favored players like Harvey Elliot and Fabinho in midfield.

Arthur had a bright future following his move from Gremio to Barcelona in 2018, but his performances did not meet expectations at Camp Nou. He was traded to Juventus in 2020.

Liverpool seek another midfield signing for the long-term: Reports

While Arthur Melo might be working to make his move to Anfield permanent, Liverpool are reportedly looking at another Brazilian midfielder. According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto (via PaisleyGates), the Merseyside outfit have their eyes set on Brazilian youngster Joao Gomes.

They are also working toward signing Gomes in the upcoming winter transfer window. However, the Reds will face a challenge in getting his signature, as Real Madrid are reportedly on the prowl for the Brazilian midfielder as well. The Anfield hierarchy is prepared to meet Gomes' £53.4 million release clause.

If they are able to sign him, Jurgen Klopp could use his presence in midfield after his squad has gotten off to a lackluster start to the season. They are currently placed eighth in the Premier League and have won only two out of six matches.

