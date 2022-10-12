European giants were quoted staggering €400m after showing interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer: Reports

According to reports, Liverpool showed an interest in acquiring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window.

However, they were given an astronomical asking price of €400 million to guarantee the superstar player's signature.

Mbappe looked set to leave the French club during the summer transfer window as a move to Real Madrid seemed a matter of time. However, PSG offered him a mega signing bonus and a lucrative new contract. They also gave the Frenchman the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions.

He surprisingly stayed put in the French capital. However, his future has once again become a hot topic of speculation. Reports have recently emerged that the superstar forward is frustrated with the French club and is keen to leave as early as January 2023.

Once again, Liverpool is seen as one of the potential buyers for the France international. However, other teams will be interested as well.

However, considering the monetary factors related to a potential transfer of the player, it remains to be seen which suitors he has in the current market.

Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 12 games for the Parisians so far this campaign. Since joining the club back in 2018, the Frenchman has scored 182 goals and provided 88 assists for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently opened up on relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. have long been teammates at the French club. However, the relationship between the attacking duo has been rather hot and cold in recent times.

Christophe Galtier recently shared his take on the topic as he told the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica (via RMC Sport):

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian really exists. We have to be able to have other varieties in the game as well, otherwise it's easier for the opponent to block us. When Leo is present, he comes back to the game a lot.

"Inside, it means that our attack can lean to the left. We worked on a distribution of positions. The relationship between Ney and Kylian has existed for five years. We have often seen Ney as a passer for Kylian."

