European giants ready to activate release clause of player who dreams of a move to Real Madrid: Reports

According to TyCSports (via Madrid Universal), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on beating Real Madrid to the signing of River Plate's teenage sensation, Franco Mastantuono, by activating his release clause. Mastantuono, 17, has emerged as one of the most promising talents in Argentine football.

The attacking midfielder made his professional debut in January 2024, and has since established himself as a regular in the first team. In 61 appearances across competitions, he has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists.

The Argentine youngster is already attracting strong interest from top European clubs, with Real Madrid and PSG looking to secure his services. The LaLiga giants attempted to sign Mastantuono last year, but the deal failed to materialize.

Los Blancos have now renewed their interest in Mastantuono, but face stiff competition from PSG, who are also keen to recruit him into their ranks. As per the aforementioned source, the Paris-based outfit are ready to trigger the youngster’s $45 million release clause to sign him as soon as possible.

However, Mastantuono reportedly dreams of playing for Real Madrid and is willing to wait for an offer from the LaLiga side. Despite their interest in the River Plate prodigy, Los Blancos believe his release clause fee is too expensive and are stalling on making an official move. PSG are now looking to take advantage of the situation by convincing Mastantuono to join them instead.

Mastantuono wants to remain in Argentina until December so he can represent River Plate in the FIFA World Club Cup and the Copa Libertadores. Thus, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are hoping to activate his release clause, sign him, and loan him back to River Plate until the end of the year. He has registered seven goals and four assists in 19 outings this season.

Serie A giants want to sign Real Madrid forward on loan - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in Real Madrid forward Endrick. As per fichajes.net (via GOAL), Juve want to sign the young Brazilian on a season-long loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Endrick joined Real Madrid last summer from Palmeiras but struggled to get regular game time under former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Xabi Alonso is set to take over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Endrick's chances of being a regular remain uncertain. He ranks below Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo in the club's pecking order.

As such, a loan move could benefit both Endrick and Madrid as it would be an opportunity for regular football and exposure. Juventus could be an ideal destination for the 18-year-old as the Serie A side will compete in the Champions League next season.

Endrick made 37 appearances across competitions in the 2024-25 season, contributing seven goals and an assist. However, only three of his 22 league appearances were as a starter.

