European giants rejected chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on 'modest' wages - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future remains up in the air, with the Portuguese yet to find a suitable offer to leave OId Trafford this summer. In another epic blow, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been snubbed by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

According to COPE, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had a meeting with Atletico Madrid's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin earlier this month where he offered the attacker to the Rojiblancos.

The player's representative is said to have informed the club's chief that his client wants to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Jorge Mendes met Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marín and told him that Ronaldo wants to play in the #UCL next season and would be ready to join them for a 'modest amount'. Marín thanked Mendes but rejected the proposal stating they cannot carry out the operation. [ @partidazocope 🗞 Jorge Mendes met Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marín and told him that Ronaldo wants to play in the #UCL next season and would be ready to join them for a 'modest amount'. Marín thanked Mendes but rejected the proposal stating they cannot carry out the operation. [@partidazocope]

The report also mentions that Jorge Mendes was willing to let the Manchester United superstar out for a modest amount as his desire to leave is based on a sporting and not an economic factor.

Ronaldo simply doesn't want to miss out on his favorite competition, especially in a year in which the FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar.

However, Gil Marin declined the opportunity to sign the 37-year-old. The reason for that decision, according to the story, is that Atletico Madrid are currently struggling with Financial Fair Play rules.

The Atletico Madrid CEO simply thanked Mendes for the offer, declining the proposal and clarifying that it's not an operation the club can carry out at the moment.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Atletico's problem is that they continue to exceed their financial fair play by around €45m and need to release a lot of wages. If there are a series of exits, then another series of factors would have to be analysed regarding the operation. [ @partidazocope 🗞 Atletico's problem is that they continue to exceed their financial fair play by around €45m and need to release a lot of wages. If there are a series of exits, then another series of factors would have to be analysed regarding the operation. [@partidazocope]

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid aren't the only team Mendes has offered Ronaldo to. The story adds that the agent also reached out to Barcelona to discuss the possibility of a potential move.

However, it seemingly went the same way with nothing tangible coming out of the said contact.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

The Portuguese has told United that he wants to leave

As it stands, there's little to chance that Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Old Trafford next season. The Portuguese will definitely part ways with the Premier League giants when an offer arrives from a top Champions League club in the coming days.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be hoping to revitalize the team under their new manager Erik Ten Hag this season.

The Red Devils are currently building momentum ahead of the new campaign with some decent performances in their pre-season tour.

