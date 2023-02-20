European giants want to sign Real Madrid squad player in the summer - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as a possible transfer target this summer as seen in Relevo.

The 26-year-old Spanish international is among a couple of players at the Santiago Bernabeu who are currently in the final months of their contracts. Ceballos' contract with Real Madrid is expected to expire in June this year, and he could be a free option for clubs in need of his service.

The highly-rated midfielder hasn't really been able to live up to the expectations of playing for Los Blancos since joining the club in 2017. The Spanish giants signed Ceballos from fellow La Liga club Real Betis in 2017, for a fee in the region of €18 million.

However, the Spaniard has struggled to nail down regular playing time in Madrid's highly-competitive midfield. He has been restricted to just 99 appearances for Los Blancos in well over five years.

Meanwhile, Ceballos is now attracting interest from Bayern Munich, who have identified the Spaniard to booster their midfield next season.

The 26-year-old's recent performance for Los Blancos in recent games has attracted interest from Julian Nagelsmann's team. The German tactican sees Ceballos as the right player to form a solid partnership with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

He has so far made 23 appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, while scoring one goal and providing four assists.

It's left to be seen as to whether Bayern Munich will succeed in signing Ceballos this summer on a free transfer. He could also possibly extend his stay at Real Madrid beyond the 2022-23 football campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to crowds attitude towards Real Madrid winger after victory against Osasuna

The Spanish giants picked up an impressive 0-2 victory against Osasuna in La Liga over the weekend, courtesy of goals from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio.

However, Brazilian winger Vinicius Jnr was once again targeted by a cross-section of the home fans during the encounter.

Reacting to the disappointing incident, especially during the minute's silence, head coach of the side Ancelotti has described the attitude from the fans as a lack of respect.

"Apart from the lack of respect in the minute’s silence, I think the attitude towards Vinícius was progress. It was a lack of respect, though, to Turkey and to Syria more than to Vinícius," he said.

Speaking about his performance for Real Madrid against Osasuna, Ancelotti said:

"He had a spectacular game, like he always does. It was a bit more difficult for him in the first half, before he made more of a difference in the second half. He set up our first goal and had several chances for himself, even if he lacked a bit of accuracy.

Real Madrid will next lock horns with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, February 21.

