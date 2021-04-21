European Super League: Where things stand as Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs reconsider stance after Chelsea drop out 

In what has been a frantic 48 hours in the world of football, Chelsea's decision to withdraw from the European Super League could reportedly lead to Barcelona, Real Madrid and the rest of the clubs following suit, according to TalkSport.

BREAKING: All 12 clubs are meeting tonight to discuss disbanding the Super League.



- talkSPORT sources understand.



📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnHODz pic.twitter.com/72d2cqaAea — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2021

The idea of a breakaway competition involving a handful of clubs across the continent was met with widespread criticism, as fans believed that the beautiful game was losing its essence.

However, it appears that a dramatic u-turn could be on the cards. Ahead of their Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea reportedly decided to withdraw from the European Super League, as several disillusioned Blues fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge as a sign of protest.

Chelsea's shock decision has seemingly triggered a domino effect, with Barcelona and Real Madrid considering pulling out of the competition. Premier League giants Manchester City have become the first club to officially announce they will not take part in the European Super League, while Atletico Madrid are re-evaluating their stance.

It has also been confirmed that representatives from each of the 12 clubs came together for an emergency meeting to decide the fate of the competition. As things stand, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are yet to leave the ESL, as the most recent meeting failed to produce a conclusive answer from the two La Liga clubs.

🚨🚨| The meeting between the 12 Super League clubs is over. FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have decided to STAY in the Super League, Manchester City have left, and Chelsea still have doubts. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 20, 2021

The next few hours are set to be crucial, with Real Madrid president and ESL chairman Florentino Perez set to address the media after a tumultuous turn of events.

Perez's involvement in the inception of the league has reportedly jeopardized his position as Real Madrid president, while Andrea Agnelli's role has also come under immense scrutiny at Juventus.

In other news, Manchester United announced that executive chairman Ed Woodward will leave his role at the end of the year, as the Red Devils released a statement on their official website in the late hours of Tuesday.

BREAKING: Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United.



Woodward’s decision comes after the backlash over the European Super League.



- talkSPORT sources understand



📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/gNcRfW5xdp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2021

The European Super League hasn't been dissolved as things stand, but it's clear that most players and coaches in world football are against the introduction of the breakaway competition.

Chelsea's decision to reconsider their position got the ball rolling, as several big clubs across the world like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are torn on the matter.

(🌕) Joan Laporta has indeed put in a clause which conditions the entry of Barcelona in the European Super League — it will depend entirely on the decision of socios. If the socios disapprove, Barcelona will be able to leave w/o paying any termination fee. @tv3cat #FCB 🚨🔵🔴 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 20, 2021

Liverpool's involvement in the competition is also in doubt, as several Reds players shared their thoughts on social media with a strong message. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the war between the governing bodies in world football is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.

