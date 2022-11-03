"Even he hasn’t understood his real potential yet" - Fikayo Tomori compares reported Chelsea target to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry 

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori spoke highly of reported Chelsea target Rafael Leao as he compared the Portuguese to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Leao has been spectacular for the Rossoneri lately. He has scored six goals and provided nine assists for the reigning Italian champions in 17 games this campaign.

He has also been linked with a potential move to Chelsea (via Football.London).

However, Tomori believes the 23-year-old is yet to realize his full potential. While speaking to StarCasino Sport, he said (via Football Italia):

“Rafa is the player who has surprised me the most, he is so strong that even he hasn’t understood his real potential yet. Thierry Henry, he was different, he played with gloves and socks above the knee. I see some of his class in Rafael Leao."

Henry registered 228 goals and 103 assists in 376 matches for Arsenal, winning numerous trophies, including the Invincible Premier League trophy in 2004.

Tomori also heaped praise on another of his AC Milan teammates and veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker's presence has certainly improved Milan's mentality on the pitch. Tomori said:

“He’s a machine and a great professional. I have enormous respect for him, he’s an extraordinary reference point for me."

Tomori has previously represented Chelsea, making 27 senior appearance for the club. However, since his move to Italy last summer, he has fit well into the Milan side, making 79 appearances for the club so far.

Fikayo Tomori named former Chelsea striker as one of the toughest players to face in the league

Fikayo Tomori named former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as one of the toughest players to face in Serie A. Apart from Abraham, he also named Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as two players he finds difficult to play against.

He said:

“Lautaro, because he identifies many different movements to put you in trouble, Abraham, because he knows me very well and has known me for a long time, and Vlahovic, because with his physical structure he is difficult to face.”

Like Tomori, Abraham has also represented the Blues previously in his career. He scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 82 games for the club before moving to AS Roma in the summer of 2021.

Abraham has shone since his move to AS Roma, scoring 30 goals and assisting eight in 69 games.

