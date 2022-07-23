“Even if the manager tells me one day I need to be goalkeeper, I will be there” – Zinchenko makes interesting claim about his ‘best position’ after Arsenal switch

Arsenal's new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has made an interesting claim about his best position since arriving from Manchester City in a £31.5 million move.

The Ukrainian has joined the Gunners on a long-term contract and spoke to the club's official website following the transfer.

Asked about where he believes his best position is, Zinchenko, 25, replied:

"Wherever the manager is going to see me on the pitches. It’s the simple answer but it’s true, even if the manager tells me one day I need to be goalkeeper, I will be there."

Zinchenko is extremely versatile in that he can play both as a left-back and as a central midfielder.

For Manchester City, the player was predominantly used as a left-back, making 117 appearances and being a valuable part of Pep Guardiola's defense.

However, the former PSV Eindhoven star has flourished in central midfield for the Ukrainian national side.

He impressed during the UEFA European Championships last summer in the role and has eight goals in 52 appearances in all competitions at international level.

Zinchenko knows what role Mikel Arteta is expecting him to play at the Emirates Stadium, although he's keeping his cards close to his chest:

"Yes we spoke about my role in this team, but I would like to keep it private and then we are going to see."

The Ukrainian joins Arsenal having been part of Manchester City's hugely successful era of dominance in English football.

Zinchenko won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko excited to achieve big things with Arsenal

Zinchenko is a four-time Premier League winner

Oleksandr Zinchenko is not resting on his previous laurels following his switch to Arsenal this summer.

He arrives in north London having been a hit at Manchester City but he's looking to win more trophies and have more success for the Gunners.

The 25-year-old was asked about what he could bring to Mikel Arteta's side, to which he replied:

"I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not here just to waste my time and the time of Arsenal because the club is always in front of everyone. I am here to achieve big things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we are going to fight for every title in which we are going to be involved."

He added:

"Even from the last season, I was watching the Arsenal’s games and I could smell it’s coming, you know? The team is growing up so quickly and I think it’s time. It’s time to do our best and to achieve something big."

