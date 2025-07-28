  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • “Even if that seems almost impossible” - Leverkusen star Nathan Tella tells Liverpool what to expect from Wirtz and Frimpong

“Even if that seems almost impossible” - Leverkusen star Nathan Tella tells Liverpool what to expect from Wirtz and Frimpong

By Vishal Ravi
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:56 GMT
Tella heaped praise on Wirtz and Frimpong.
Tella heaped praise on Wirtz and Frimpong.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Nathan Tella insisted that new Liverpool pair Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong would excel with the Reds. The duo made the switch from the German club to Merseyside this summer, and Tella expects them to become even better.

Ad

Tella told German outlet Rheinische Post Langenfeld (via SportWitness):

“They’re now playing in one of the best teams in the world. I don’t need to talk much about their abilities. Everyone has seen how good they are. Now it’s time for England to get to know them even better. I’m confident they can get even better, even if that seems almost impossible. We’ll see great games from them.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wirtz was one of the most sought-after young talents this summer, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City also showing reported interest in the player. He eventually decided to join Liverpool, who reportedly paid a record £116 million to secure his services. He collected 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 games across competitions last season.

The high-flying Frimpong will look to be a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined after his €35 million release clause was triggered. The Dutchman was a huge contributor going forward, bagging five goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Ad

Bayern Munich set to complete move for Liverpool forward: Reports

Diaz is set to finalise a move to Bayern Munich.
Diaz is set to finalise a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is on the cusp of a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. According to the BBC, the two clubs are close to an agreement that will see the Colombian head to Bavaria for a reported fee of €75 million.

Ad

The 28-year-old was left out of the Reds' 4-2 loss to AC Milan in pre-season. Manager Arne Slot admitted that transfer speculation around the player was the reason. He will now leave the side's camp in Asia to join Vincent Kompany's squad.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for €45 million after excelling for Porto. He played a key role in the side's title charge last season, playing both on the left and centrally, collecting 13 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League games.

The Merseysiders have splurged this window, bolstering their attack with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. They are also monitoring a possible deal for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. Meanwhile, with Leroy Sane heading to Galatasaray and Serge Gnabry entering the final year of his contract, Diaz could become a regular option for Bayern down the left.

About the author
Vishal Ravi

Vishal Ravi

Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.

Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.

Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications