“Even though they’re not struggling, they could do better” - Berbatov predicts result of Fulham vs Manchester United 

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the Red Devils to play out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (November 4).

Erik ten Hag's side need points after suffering a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester City in their previous Premier League match last Sunday (October 29).

Meanwhile, Fulham managed an away 1-1 draw against Brighton on October 29 and a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Ipswich Town in midweek (November 1).

Although stating that the Manchester outfit need the win in this match, Berbatov believes both teams will share the spoils.

He said (via Metro):

"12:30 on Saturday, man I hate that time! Is it lunch, brunch, or breakfast! Man United have to win. They need points. Fulham also need points, even though they’re not struggling, they could do better. Man United also played in midweek so they have a tough schedule at the moment, so I’ll go for a draw here."

Currently, ten Hag's side are placed eighth in the Premier League, having racked up 15 points from their first 10 matches. They sit six places and only three points above their weekend's opponents.

Manchester United have suffered back-to-back defeats at Old Trafford after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United on Wednesday (November 1). Their second consecutive loss at home put an end to their Carabao Cup defense.

Paul Merson slams Manchester United after Newcastle United defeat

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Pundit Paul Merson slammed Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in midweek. The Red Devils took on a Newcastle side who made eight changes to their starting XI going into the fixture.

Despite rotating heavily, the Magpies put away the Manchester side, seeing goals from Miguel Almiron (28'), Lewis Hall (36') and Joe Willock (60'). Reacting to the performance, Merson said (via Sky Sports):

"It was shocking. It was poor. They were out of ideas again. It's constantly now been said over a number of years with Man Utd. You don't see an identity and you don't see what they're trying to do."

"Newcastle made eight changes and United have been beaten 3-0. I personally think the manager has lost the players. There's ways of losing football matches, and everyone loses matches, but they were completely beaten tonight after going 1-0 down as they were last week [against Manchester City]."

To make matters worse, the loss comes at a time when reports claim that the Manchester United squad is unhappy with the Dutch tactician's methods. Should such results persist, ten Hag's job at Old Trafford may be under threat.