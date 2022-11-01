“Everton didn’t think it was the right move for them” – Everton legend shares details about Toffees rejecting chance to sign Erling Haaland for as little as £60,000

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson claimed that the Toffees have rejected the chance to sign Erling Haaland for as little as £60,000 in the past.

The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm following his move to Manchester City this summer from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has been explosive for the Cityzens, having already netted 22 times in 16 games across all competitions this season.

However, his story could have been completely different had Everton taken the chance to sign him as a youngster in the past.

Back when he was in the ranks of Bryne as a teenager, the striker came to Everton on a trial.

However, as per Ferguson, the Toffees passed on the opportunity to sign him as they thought he was too young for a Premier League switch.

90min @90min_Football And to think some doubted whether Haaland and Lewandowski could do it outside of the Bundesliga. 🥴 And to think some doubted whether Haaland and Lewandowski could do it outside of the Bundesliga. 🥴 https://t.co/GmjW9Hz8xz

He told Express Sport:

“I mean my God, what a phenomenal player Erling Haaland is. He’s going to be incredible, isn’t he? But believe it or not, he was in at Everton. His Dad [Alfie] had brought him in at Everton and they never signed him!

“He was brought in at about 15 or 16 years of age and the team he was with at the time [Bryne] wanted a couple of million quid for him and Everton wouldn’t buy him. Everton didn’t think it was the right move for them at the time.”

Everton’s Scandinavian scout Bryan King claimed that the Toffees could have landed the wonderkid for as little as £60,000. He said:

"We could have had him for a compensation fee of £60,000. But the consensus was he was so young and so big that once he got older and other players got bigger too, he'd lose his effectiveness."

Erling Haaland set to miss Manchester City's Champions League clash against Sevilla

Erling Haaland is set to miss Manchester City's UEFA Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday, November 2.

According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, City boss Pep Guardiola provided an update on Tuesday (November 1).

The Cityzens will host the Spanish outfit at the Etihad in their final European group-stage encounter of the season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will miss tomorrow's game with Sevilla. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will miss tomorrow's game with Sevilla. https://t.co/IkUjLj350Q

They have already secured qualification for the Round of 16 but will be keen on a win after two successive draws against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland was substituted at half-time during the Cityzens' last Champions League game, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

He missed their 1-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes