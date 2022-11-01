Manchester City star to miss Champions League clash against Sevilla

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is set to miss his team's UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla on Wednesday, November 2.

The Cityzens will host the Spanish outfit at the Etihad in their final European group-stage encounter of the season. According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, City boss Pep Guardiola provided the update on Tuesday (November 1). Stone tweeted:

"Pep Guardiola confirms Erling Haaland will miss @ManCity game tomorrow."

Manchester City's official Twitter page added more quotes from Guardiola in a post that read:

"He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don't want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham."

It's worth noting that City's match against Sevilla is a dead rubber. The hosts have already secured top spot in Group G with 11 points from five matches. The Andalusians, meanwhile, are set to finish third and enter the UEFA Europa League.

Haaland was substituted at half-time during City's last Champions League match, a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian didn't even make it onto the bench for their 1-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Since arriving in the summer, the striker has been on an incredible run of form. In 15 matches across all competitions, Haaland has scored 22 goals and laid out three assists. He recorded a brace in the reverse fixture between Manchester City and Sevilla back in September as Guardiola's troops won 4-0.

Who could replace Erling Haaland for Manchester City against Sevilla?

Having won their UEFA Champions League group, Manchester City could make a few changes against Sevilla to keep their players fresh.

Erling Haaland's absence due to injury could see the team hand Julian Alvarez a second consecutive start. Alvarez played 77 minutes against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium before being replaced by Phil Foden.

The Argentine forward has made 15 appearances across all competitions for City this season, but has started just five times. He has chipped in with three goals, most recently netting in their 5-0 thrashing of FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in October.

Following their match against Sevilla, Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday, November 5. The Cottagers are currently seventh in the league standings with 19 points from seven matches, and are just five points off Newcastle United in fourth place.

