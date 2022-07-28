Everton in talks to sign PSG star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye could return to his former club Everton this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

After three years in the French capital, his time could be coming to an end as new manager Christophe Galtier does not consider the midfielder an important part of his plans going forward.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that the Merseyside club have initiated contact with PSG and talks have begun between the two sides for Gana Gueye. Frank Lampard is determined to bolster the Everton squad going into the 2022-23 campaign after having narrowly survived relegation last season.

The midfield is an area that he wants to address and the club believes that re-signing the Senegalese could give them some solidity in the middle of the park. He is not their only target as the transfer expert mentions him as 'one of the names in the list'.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



PSG want to sell Gueye as soon as possible. Everton have approached Paris Saint-Germain for Gana Gueye. He's one of the names in the list but talks are still at early stages, discussions will continue in the next days.PSG want to sell Gueye as soon as possible. Everton have approached Paris Saint-Germain for Gana Gueye. He's one of the names in the list but talks are still at early stages, discussions will continue in the next days. 🚨🔵 #EFC PSG want to sell Gueye as soon as possible. https://t.co/xE1fJOyFGJ

The midfielder was under contract at Goodinson Park from 2016 to 2019 before moving to PSG on a transfer worth €30 million. In his three seasons, Gana Gueye was a mainstay in the Everton starting XI and made 108 appearances across competitions.

The player has only one year remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes. Romano also suggested that the Parisians want to sell him as quickly as possible. So it's safe to assume that Everton can avail his services at a much cheaper price than what they sold him for.

The talks are still at a preliminary stage and the next few days will be crucial in deciding the Senegal international's fate. During his time at PSG, Gueye has made 111 appearances across all competitions.

He has added two Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France trophies and one Champions League runners-up medal to his name. Everton can definitely benefit from his experience next season.

Unsettled PSG midfielder has chosen his next destination

Idrissa Gueye is not going to be the only midfielder to depart the club this summer. The likes of Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera are not guaranteed to be with the team next season as well. However, one player who has been wanting to leave the club is Georginio Wijnaldum.

Since signing as a free agent last summer, the former Liverpool ace has not been able to settle well into the team and has been frustrated by the lack of game time. Fabrizio Romano reported that the PSG star prefers a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer. The transfer guru reported:

"AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details. Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details.Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details. 🇳🇱 #ASRomaWijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. https://t.co/IzmvmROet0

While Wijnaldum made a total of 38 appearances for PSG across competitions last season, he featured in most as a substitute from the bench.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far