"Every club in the world would want him" - Eduardo Camavinga's agent breaks silence on Real Madrid midfielder's future amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

Eduardo Camavinga's agent Joshua Barnett has indicated that his client is extremely happy at Real Madrid amid reports linking the midfielder with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Camavinga is considered one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment. He joined Los Blancos only in the summer of 2021, but is rumored to have been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the ongoing winter transfer window (via 90min).

Barnett, however, has seemingly quashed such reports. He recently said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”

Transfer news specialist Romano also added an emphatic two-word statement at the end of his tweet:

“Camavinga stays.”

Eduardo Camavinga has endured a difficult 2022-23 season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French midfielder has played 26 times across competitions, but has accumulated just 1,042 minutes of action at an average of 40.1 minutes per game. He has contributed one assist in those appearances.

Camavinga has notably started 11 matches in all competitions. However, he has completed the full game only twice. The youngster is yet to play the entire 90 minutes in a La Liga or UEFA Champions League match this season from seven combined starts.

Eduardo Camavinga put in a decent shift in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey comeback in midweek

Eduardo Camavinga played an important role to ensure Real Madrid progressed into the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey earlier this week.

Los Blancos took on Villarreal CF away from home in the Round of 16 on Thursday, January 19. They found themselves down by two goals at half-time courtesy of strikes from Etienne Capoue (4') and Samuel Chukwueze (42').

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side rallied back to score thrice in the second half. Vinicius Jr. handed them a lifeline in the 57th minute before Eder Militao (69') and Dani Ceballos (86') completed the comeback.

Camavinga notably enjoyed a solid outing in defensive midfield for the reigning La Liga champions. The Frenchman completed 51 off his 55 passes (93% accuracy) and all four of his long-ball attempts while also laying out a key pass. He also won five ground duels, two tackles and three fouls.

