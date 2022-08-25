"Every player under his guidance becomes a better footballer" - Antony's old comments on Ten Hag resurface amid rumors of Manchester United transfer

Ajax winger Antony's previous comments lauding Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag have resurfaced amidst speculation of his potential move to Old Trafford. He shared how the Dutch manager helped him while acknowledging his respect for his former boss.

As per the Manchester Evening News (MEN), the Red Devils are considering making another offer for Antony as the summer transfer window enters its final week. Ajax value the winger at a whopping €100 million.

The Brazilian is also trying to force a move to Old Trafford after he skipped training on Friday and Saturday last week with the Eredivisie champions. He was then left out of the squad for the club's 1-0 win over Rotterdam.

Amidst these reports, Antony's old comments about his former Ajax manager Ten Hag have resurfaced. He had told De Telegraaf (via MEN):

"Every player under his guidance becomes a better footballer through his training. Since my arrival, he has given me a lot of confidence and believed in what I can do. I am grateful to him for that. I respect him very much."

Antony, 22, joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 and has since made 82 appearances for the club, registering 24 goals and 22 assists across all competitions.

If completed, he would be Manchester United's fifth signing this summer. They have signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro so far.

Manchester United interested in signing Premier League goalkeeper

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the Red Devils are interested in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this summer.

The two clubs have held talks with Manchester United looking for a good backup for David de Gea. They let Dean Henderson leave for Nottingham Forest on loan this summer and now just have Tom Heaton in their ranks behind De Gea.

The Spaniard had a shocking game in United's 4-0 loss against Brentford as he was directly at fault for the first two goals. Hence, Ten Hag could look for a good competition for his shotstopper.

Dubravka, 33, has played 130 matches for Newcastle in all competitions since joining from Sparta Prague in 2018. However, with the signing of Nick Pope this summer, the Slovakian is yet to feature this season.

Hence, Duvraka would be willing to move to Old Trafford as well.

