"Every time he’s on the pitch we look more dangerous", "Can't sell him" - Fans praise Manchester United star after win over FCSB

Fans heaped praise on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho following his display in their UEFA Europa League clash against Romanian club FCSB. The match ended in a 2-0 win for the Red Devils on Thursday, January 30, at the National Arena.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United with a left-footed shot via an assist by Kobbie Mainoo in the 60th minute. The 19-year-old Englishman doubled the lead for the visitors in the 68th minute after being set up by Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine came off the bench, replacing Tyrell Malacia in the 46th minute.

During his time on the pitch, Garnacho was involved in two key passes and created one big chance. He also won eight out of 12 ground duels, made five successful dribbles from seven attempts and hit the woodwork.

Fans took to X to hail Alejandro Garnacho's performance in Manchester United's 2-0 win against FCSB in the UEFA Europa League. One fan wrote:

"Might not be immaculate technically or incredibly intelligent in terms of decision making but Garnacho carries so much threat, every time he’s on the pitch we look more dangerous going forward. Pace setter."

Another added:

"Can’t sell him by any means. Mainoo has been brilliant btw, deserved his goal."

"First time I'll hold my hands up and say Garnacho has been great. Damn," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Garnacho was immense today again. We’re right to not let him leave for cheap if at all we’re selling."

Another tweeted:

"Brilliant second half. Amad and Garnacho made the world of difference. Garnacho in particular very good. A lot quicker one touch passes. Mainoo excellent in that 10 role."

"The way Amorim is improving Garnacho game by game is unreal. He’s actually playing well these past few games," posted another.

One user wrote:

"This cameo has been lovely. Penetrating runs, nice little touches out wide to link up with Dalot, brilliant pass selection. A fresh and fit Garnacho is so good to watch."

While another wrote:

"United shouldn't and must not sell a young academy talent like Garnacho."

Alejandro Garnacho has registered eight goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's 2-0 win against FCSB in UEL

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts soon after his side's 2-0 win against FCSB in the UEFA Europa League. While speaking at the post-match press conference, the Portuguese manager said (via @centredevils on X):

"I think we controlled the game quite well. In the beginning, we were a little bit slow with the tempo but also the opponent were really close to us. They covered all the space and they sprint a lot. But we managed to create some chances, and then in the second half you could see they were getting tired and we had more space in between the lines."

"The one-against-ones for Amad and Garnacho helped a lot. We managed to score two but we should have scored more as we had some positions where it was four on two. We have to do more in these situations but it was a good game as we could use some rotation and now the focus is on the next game," added Amorim.

The Red Devils had 70% of the ball against FCSB while registering seven shots on target. With this win, Amorim's men are through to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

