"Every year, it’s the same thing" - Former PSG star hits out at club management after 'incredible elimination' from Champions League

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who formerly captained Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has slammed the club's management following their 'incredible elimination' from the Champions League.

The 37-year-old won the Champions League in his debut season with Chelsea last time out.

However, the Brazilian international had to deal with the heartbreak of losing out in the knockout stages of the competition several times.

The Chelsea defender has also hit out at the club's management for making the fans go through an 'unimaginable' suffering.

The veteran centre-back has insisted that 'the same thing' keeps on happening every season, which is hard to digest.

The former Paris Saint-Germain skipper has also suggested that even though the French giants have a 'lot of money', it is not enough to 'win in football'.

“It was an incredible elimination, unimaginable for us who are PSG supporters," Silva told Canal Football Club, as quoted by PSGTalk. "Every year, it’s the same thing. There are things you have to look at to try to improve for the future. They tried to move forward. And not to make a lot of changes. There, it’s difficult to continue to progress."

Silva added:

"Sometimes, you go back to zero, which is not possible in football, even if PSG has a lot of money. But that’s not what makes you win in football.”

The 37-year-old has also slammed the fans for turning on the players following their elimination from the Champions League.

Silva has claimed that it is 'difficult to play' for a player when he is 'criticized, whistled' and urged the fans to 'support the team'.

“It’s difficult to play at home and to be criticized, whistled; I think it’s not good,” the Chelsea defender added. “The fans have to really support the team. Our fans always make the difference, negatively or positively.”

PSG have a big summer ahead of themselves

PSG's ambitious project seems to be falling apart with the club yet to achieve Champions League success.

The Ligue 1 side have a big summer ahead of themselves with some big decisions to make.

433 @433 For the first time, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have ALL scored for PSG in the SAME game tonight For the first time, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have ALL scored for PSG in the SAME game tonight ⭐️⚽️ https://t.co/IGhVpivAaC

The job of manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be at stake, whereas Kylian Mbappe's future is also up in the air.

On top of that, they have an expensively assembled squad and many of their top players have flattered to deceive on a weekly basis.

We could see a huge overhaul at the Parc des Princes this summer.

