"Everybody expects a lot" - Kevin De Bruyne predicts how many goals Erling Haaland could score for Manchester City next season 

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on potential new signing Erling Haaland, revealing that he expects “20-25 goals a season” from the Norwegian. He added that Haaland’s arrival could help him on a personal level, allowing him to bag more assists over the course of the season.

Last month, the Premier League champions activated Borussia Dortmund star Haaland’s release clause. Pending agreement on personal terms, the star striker is expected to move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days.

Haaland, who has scored 86 goals in only 89 appearances for Dortmund across competitions, has all the qualities to become the focal point of Manchester City’s attack.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has high expectations for the arrival of Erling Haaland



🗣️ "We have invested in that striker for the future."Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has high expectations for the arrival of Erling Haaland 🗣️ "We have invested in that striker for the future."Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has high expectations for the arrival of Erling Haaland 🙌https://t.co/s03WyiS0Nh

Speaking to Belgian media outlet HLN, De Bruyne revealed what his expectations are from the striker. The 'League Player of the Season' said:

“Erling Haaland is a top striker. His move should help us to grow as a team. Everybody expects a lot. They've always been looking for a number nine, but I think it'll be good to have that striker that maybe scores 20-25 goals a season.”

Story continues below ad

De Bruyne also thought that the 21-year-old’s finishing could help him snag more assists.

Manchester City’s midfield maestro added:

“Maybe (Haaland's arrival might help me too). There have been years that I have more assists (than this season). But my chance creation and other things have remained consistent. Numbers are a part of football but they never tell you the full story.”

De Bruyne-Haaland partnership could take Manchester City to the next level

If Haaland agrees personal terms with the club, Manchester City will have one of the most sought-after strikers in the world at their disposal next term. Primarily with a false nine system, Pep Guardiola’s side bagged 99 goals in the 2021-22 Premier League season. With Haaland up top, they could easily take their numbers past the 100-goal mark.

Story continues below ad

As he has mentioned already, De Bruyne could be the one to benefit most from his arrival. The Belgian finished the 2021-22 Premier League season with the highest number of assists (eight) in his team. However, that was not enough to win him the Playmaker Award.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with 13 assists, bagged the ultimate award for playmakers. De Bruyne created 16 big chances in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. With a clinical striker up top, the Belgian could have seen most of the chances turn into assists.

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Netherlands

vs. Latvia

vs. Gibraltar

vs. Slovakia

vs. Armenia

vs. Serbia



Another game, another international goal. Erling Haaland's last six games for Norway:vs. Netherlandsvs. Latviavs. Gibraltarvs. Slovakiavs. Armeniavs. SerbiaAnother game, another international goal. Erling Haaland's last six games for Norway:⚽ vs. Netherlands⚽ vs. Latvia⚽⚽⚽ vs. Gibraltar⚽ vs. Slovakia⚽⚽ vs. Armenia⚽ vs. Serbia Another game, another international goal. 🇳🇴 https://t.co/z765hkdZE8

Story continues below ad

The partnership could also pay dividends in the Champions League, helping them take that final step. Manchester City failed to outscore Real Madrid in the 2021-22 semi-finals, losing the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

With De Bruyne and Haaland linking up, they might not have to worry about being outscored from next season.

Also Read: “He would be magnificent” – Frank McAvennie tips Liverpool to complete ‘huge’ signing if Salah leaves this summer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far