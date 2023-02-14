"Everybody needs to calm down" - Liverpool legend urges fans to not overhype 2-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged fans not to overhype their 2-0 victory against Everton at Anfield on Monday, February 13.

The Reds secured a much-needed 2-0 win in the Merseyside Derby thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool's triumph against Everton marked their first Premier League win in 2023. They had previously failed to win any of their league games following their 2-1 victory over Leicester City on December 30.

Former Reds full-back Nicol has urged fans to calm down and not be overexcited following a win against an Everton side battling relegation. He told ESPN:

"I was very comfortable after the second goal went in. You know, getting the goal so early in the second half, the game was done. I'm saying that, but I must admit when [James] Tarkowski headed the ball [against the post] I thought it was going into the net because Alisson was beaten."

He added:

"For the ball, 13 seconds later, to be in Everton's net. Incredible. You talk about completely changing the game. From there on Everton weren't really in the game. It's a good victory, an important victory but it is against a team that looks as if they are going to get relegated so everybody needs to calm down."

The iconic former Scotland full-back has also praised Everton for their positive approach towards the game as they did not try to sit back and defend. He said:

"We're starting with a very low bar. I've got to say just before the post and then Liverpool's goal, I'm sitting thinking to myself, I liked the fact that Everton tried to play - they didn't sit in. I'm thinking to myself, you know what, there's nothing between these two teams. Both teams are trying to play but actually can't do it very well."

He added:

"Up until the goal Liverpool were as bad in possession, going forward as Everton. . But once they got themselves ahead, I guess, they calmed down and the fact they are better than Everton came into play, particularly in the second half."

Gary Neville makes incredible Liverpool top-four prediction after Merseyside derby

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has refused to rule Liverpool out of the race for the Premier League top four following their 2-0 win over Everton.

With just 32 points from 21 games, the Merseyside giants are ninth in the Premier League table with just nine wins all season.

The Reds currently trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points, having played one less game.

However, Neville reckons that Liverpool are still in the race for a Champions League spot. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said (via Metro):

"Everyone has talked about their form, their poor defending but they have missed players. You put Van Dijk in that team, Jota on the bench along with Diaz potentially coming back, Firmino as well, then it’s a completely different story. All of a sudden when you look at that league table it doesn’t look like they’re out of that reckoning for the top four."

He added:

"I never thought they were out of it. I think at this moment in time Newcastle are having a little blip; they’ve only won one in six, and if they (Reds) were to win that game on Saturday against Newcastle, they’d be in a very strong position. They’d feel very confident and be difficult to stop."

Liverpool will next face Newcastle away on February 18.

