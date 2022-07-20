"Everybody has seen what he’s capable of" - Alan Hutton tips Chelsea attacker who is 'desperate' for game time to leave this summer 

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes young Chelsea forward Armando Broja will want to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in search of regular game time.

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he scored nine times in 38 appearances and impressed many with his performances.

Broja next season when he scores against Chelsea at the London stadium after that space

The Blues are light on centre-forwards following the departure of Romelu Lukaku. However, Hutton believes that another loan move where Broja can secure regular first-team football will help the Albanian. The former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back told Football Insider:

"He went out last season to Southampton and had a great season, everybody has seen what he’s capable of. He’s obviously desperate to just play regularly and be settled within a team. The only thing I would think of is, does he see himself breaking into the Chelsea first team? He still has time on his hands so if that’s a yes, he’ll go out on loan again.

"If it’s the right club, he’s going to play week in, week out, that’s a move I think would suit him If he never sees his pathway into Chelsea and maybe Tuchel’s told him there’s no room for him, then it’s time to move on. There’s obviously going to be a lot of suitors out there because of the season he had."





West Ham are close to a £30m agreement for the 20 year old, who has pushed for the move.



Chelsea & Armando Broja have now agreed that a permanent transfer away from the club would be more desirable than another loan move. West Ham are close to a £30m agreement for the 20 year old, who has pushed for the move.

Thomas Tuchel plays down rumors linking Armando Broja with a move away from Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Blues are in negotiations with West Ham over a potential transfer for Broja. The Hammers have been told that the youngster will not move on a loan deal.

Tuchel is clearly a big fan of Broja, as he expressed his desire to keep the London-born attacker at the club. The German boss told Sky Sports:

"I don't expect him to leave. I'm aware of the offers and aware of the interest. We will make a decision together, the owner and me and the player. When he arrived, it was clear he is trying to impress and become a Chelsea player."

"After his Southampton loan, it's clear he wants to make the next step. Unfortunately, he got injured and there is now a lot of interest in him. Let's see how that goes. He has a contract here."





Chelsea and West Ham are still in direct negotiation for Armando Broja deal. Chelsea now fighting to keep Armando, Tuchel is big fan - wants him to stay. West Ham are still pushing. Been told no way for a loan, only permanent move is being discussed.

