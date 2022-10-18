"Everyone has to be careful with their comments" - Eddie Howe hits back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments on Newcastle's spending power

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hit back at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following the latter's recent comments on the Magpies' spending power.

Klopp fired a shot at Newcastle United last week when he said that the Magpies can do anything they want in the transfer window due to their mega-rich Saudi owners.

Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth also said last week there was 'no ceiling' to the club’s ambition. This led to Klopp stating the Merseysiders 'cannot act' like the Magpies.

The Liverpool manager said in quotes carried by Mirror:

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said, 'There is no ceiling for this club.'"

"Yes! He is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations but other clubs have ceilings."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has jumped to the defense of the club and its sporting director, warning that everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions. He clapped back at Jurgen Klopp:

“I'm just aware that one or two comments might not have been totally accurate and that's when I have to stand up for my football club. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions. What Dan meant with his comment was there's no ceiling to our ambition long-term."

"We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions but the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play."

Howe continued:

"We're still in a training ground that's been renovated... We're not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We're trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way."

"Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League."

What's next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool showed improvements in their recent games.

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with West Ham United in their tenth Premier League fixture of the season at Anfield tomorrow (October 17).

The Merseysiders will then lock horns with Nottingham Forest away from home at the weekend (October 22) before returning to Champions League action, facing Ajax next week (October 26).

The Reds will approach these games with some confidence after beating Manchester City last weekend.

