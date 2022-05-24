"Everyone is excited to play" - Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on 2 Real Madrid stars ahead of UCL showdown against Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are fit for the UEFA Champions League final. David Alaba also returned to training last week and will be a part of the squad for the final against Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the final, scheduled to be played on May 28, Ancelotti confirmed that he has a fully fit squad to face the Reds.

The Real Madrid manager said in a press conference (via MARCA):

"[Eden Hazard] is okay. He has come out of the injury with enthusiasm; he is training with enthusiasm. He could play. Everyone is excited to play. As is [Gareth] Bale."

When asked if Real Madrid deserve to win the final, Ancelotti rebuffed the question, saying such claims cannot be based on past results. He said:

"If we deserve to win it, it's because of what we do in the final, not before. We have not displayed exceptional quality, but none has beaten us in commitment and motivation. I think it's not enough to win it, but you have to have it in the final."

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid changes and penalties

When quizzed about what has changed at Real Madrid and how they have become better from last season, Carlo Ancelotti said:

"I think we've created a good atmosphere and that's for all of us who work here. When the workers come to Valdebebas they come happy and it is true that it has been a season where some players have stood out more than others also because the environment around them was clean. But those who have not played much have helped. They have pressed in every training session."

The Real Madrid manager was quizzed on the possibility of the final going into the penalty shootout. Ancelotti revealed that they have not prepared a list yet, and will only work on it when the moment arrives.

"We have to prepare a list of those who think they are the best, and then you have to ask the players who is comfortable. I had Champions Finals where there were players who hid under the bench," the Italian tactician added.

Los Blancos made three brilliant comebacks in the knockout stages of the Champions League this season to beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava