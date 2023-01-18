"Everyone has to find their own way" - Timo Werner gives advice to Christopher Nkunku ahead of impending Chelsea transfer

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is expected to join Chelsea at the end of the season, as confirmed by the Bundesliga club's president Max Eberl this week. Ahead of his potential transfer, former Blues forward Timo Werner has offered some words of advice to the France international.

Nkunku will be making a big leap in his career when he leaves RB Leipzig to join Chelsea in the summer. The supporting striker has proven to be a beast in front of goal in Germany over the last couple of years. However, playing for the Blues in the Premier League is a different experience altogether.

Werner, meanwhile, spent two years at Stamford Bridge after leaving RB Leipzig in 2020 before returning last summer. While discussing Nkunku imminent switch, Werner has urged the Frenchman to get ready for a fresh escapade in London.

The 26-year-old recalled his rollercoaster spell at the club to prepare his colleague for what lies ahead, as he said:

“Everyone has to have their own experience. I had a very good first year, the second was so-so. I can tell him from positive and negative experiences, should he change. At a club like that, you don’t play like you did at RB Leipzig, because there’s even more competition – not only on a sporting level, but also on another level, in the mental area."

Werner added:

“You have to cope with that, and everyone has to find their own way. That’s why it’s the wrong approach to give others tips. Time has changed me a lot."

Nkunku is poised to sign a long-term contract with Chelsea that could keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028. RB Leipzig will reportedly pocket £60 million from the deal.

Pundit urges Chelsea to sign £87 million-rated striker to partner with Christopher Nkunku

The Frenchman is in fine form ahead of his Chelsea transfer.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has advised Chelsea to snap up Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and pair him with Christopher Nkunku up front next season. According to the Englishman, the two forwards will form a ferocious attacking partnership that will throw fear into opposition defenses.

“I think him (Nkunku) and Osimhen would scare the living daylights out of people… can you imagine,” Burley said. “I don’t know if he would leave Napoli, but you’re not getting him until the summer at the earliest.”

It is worth noting that Nkunku has bagged 17 goals and four assists for RB Leipzig in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Osimhen, meanwhile, has a record of 13 goals and four assists to his name in 18 games across all fronts.

