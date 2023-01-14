Create

"Kvaradona", "Osimhen is a beast" - Twitter erupts as Victor Osimhen and Napoli destroy Juventus

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Jan 14, 2023 03:16 AM IST
Napoli romp to victory over Juventus.
Napoli romp to victory over Juventus.

Napoli thrashed Juventus 5-1 to continue their stranglehold on Serie A thanks to Victor Osimhen's fantastic double. Amir Rarahmani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Elif Elmas were also on the scoresheet, while Angel Di Maria hit back with a consolation goal for the Old Lady.

Osimhen grabbed Napoli's first in the 14th minute, nodding in from close range after Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had denied Kvaratskhelia. The Nigerian striker then turned provider for Kvaratskhelia in the 39th minute. Osimhen selflessly squared the ball to the Georgian, who had no problem firing in his side's second.

Juve hit back in the 42nd minute through 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Di Maria. The Argentine slotted home past Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret. However, Luciano Spalletti's side were at their very best throughout the encounter. Rrahmani got in on the action in the 55th minute with a fine strike to score his first goal of the season.

It got worse for Juventus in the 65th minute when Osimhen was on the scoresheet again. Kvaratskhelia capitalized on Gleison Bremer's sloppiness on the ball. The Naples attacker sent a perfect cross into the Nigerian's path, and the frontman buried it past Szczesny.

Spalleti's side's fifth arrived in the 72nd minute when Elmas cut inside past Filip Kostic and sent his effort deflecting in off of Alex Sandro. It was a fully deserved win for Napoli, who continue to dominate Serie A.

The victory takes them to 47 points, holding a ten-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a dominant night for the league leaders:

@ESPNFC KvaradonaOsihmenAnguissaZielinskiMario RuiElmasPolitano and so much more incredible players.This is definitely Napoli's season.The last time they won Serie A was in 1989/90 season.And don't forget they've looked brilliant in Europe as well.
This bidding war for kvaradona in the summer is going to be crazy expect him to go for 60-80M maybe even more
@MamdouhNasrAllh Who needs maradona when you have kvaradona
@colleenchey Napoli are winning the Scudetto Kvara and Osimhen link up is unreal
Before today, Juventus had only conceded 7 goals in Serie A all season… Napoli have put FIVE past them in 70 minutes 🤯🤯🤯
5-1 Napoli.THEY KEEP GOING AND GOING!!! ELMAS SCORES!!! https://t.co/Vg7CTKQRP6
Kvaradona turned up the heat
Just a reminder: Juventus kept 8 league clean sheets in a row before facing this Napoli side. Kvaratskhelia x Osimhen is absolutely lethal.
Victor Osimhen is a beast
Victor Osimhen SCORES opener against Juventus 🚀The dream is yet alive! https://t.co/2gk9BN6vM1
Victor osimhen is a menace
Osimhen has absolutely raw dogged Bremer this whole game, absolute menace of a player #NapoliJuve
Don’t get how people think Leao is better kvaratskhelia man
I see Napoli as european champions this season🥇
@ltarsenal Bremer is really wack stiff and slow
Nah Napoli are so ruthless. Spalletti been cooking something insane
@stevieblock102 Spalletti is such a good coach. Got them playing some unreal football. Fit as anything. Kvaratskhelia is special, Lobotka is pivotal but Osimhen is their most important player. Superb 👌🏻🌋💪🏼
Kvaratskhelia 77 💙
I don’t have any words for describe Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. ⭐️🔵They are just amazing.
Most goals and assists in Serie A this season:🥇 - Victor Osimhen (15)🥈 - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (14)🥉 - Rafael Leao (12)Give my brother the MVP award in Italy now
This is insane. Likes of Dyballa. Come on you boys. Juventus are Chelsea brothers for real. https://t.co/MXUTFZ3yoN
@433 juventus are a small club now lmao
@433 Juventus are so finished

Napoli need to keep hold of Osimhen amid interest from European heavyweights

The Nigerian is vital for Spaletti&#039;s side.
The Nigerian is vital for Spaletti's side.

Osimhen remarkable form for Napoli continues as he well and truly put Juve to the sword with a sensational double. The Nigerian has bagged 13 goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

He asserts himself as the best striker in Serie A and is currently the Italian league's top goalscorer with 12 goals. However, as his stock continues to rise, European heavyweights are going to take notice.

ESPN reports that Manchester United have earmarked the forward as a potential option for next summer. Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his frontline with a top center forward signing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are potentially looking for a new striker as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fails to provide goals for the Blues. Spalletti's side must keep hold of their Nigerian frontman if they want to continue their impressive hold on Italian football.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Guyett
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...