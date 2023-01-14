"Kvaradona", "Osimhen is a beast" - Twitter erupts as Victor Osimhen and Napoli destroy Juventus

Napoli thrashed Juventus 5-1 to continue their stranglehold on Serie A thanks to Victor Osimhen's fantastic double. Amir Rarahmani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Elif Elmas were also on the scoresheet, while Angel Di Maria hit back with a consolation goal for the Old Lady.

Osimhen grabbed Napoli's first in the 14th minute, nodding in from close range after Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had denied Kvaratskhelia. The Nigerian striker then turned provider for Kvaratskhelia in the 39th minute. Osimhen selflessly squared the ball to the Georgian, who had no problem firing in his side's second.

Juve hit back in the 42nd minute through 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Di Maria. The Argentine slotted home past Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret. However, Luciano Spalletti's side were at their very best throughout the encounter. Rrahmani got in on the action in the 55th minute with a fine strike to score his first goal of the season.

It got worse for Juventus in the 65th minute when Osimhen was on the scoresheet again. Kvaratskhelia capitalized on Gleison Bremer's sloppiness on the ball. The Naples attacker sent a perfect cross into the Nigerian's path, and the frontman buried it past Szczesny.

Spalleti's side's fifth arrived in the 72nd minute when Elmas cut inside past Filip Kostic and sent his effort deflecting in off of Alex Sandro. It was a fully deserved win for Napoli, who continue to dominate Serie A.

The victory takes them to 47 points, holding a ten-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a dominant night for the league leaders:

Futuristic TLXF @tomiwa_giwa

Osihmen

Anguissa

Zielinski

Mario Rui

Elmas

Politano and so much more incredible players.



This is definitely Napoli's season.

The last time they won Serie A was in 1989/90 season.



And don't forget they've looked brilliant in Europe as well. @ESPNFC KvaradonaOsihmenAnguissaZielinskiMario RuiElmasPolitano and so much more incredible players.This is definitely Napoli's season.The last time they won Serie A was in 1989/90 season.And don't forget they've looked brilliant in Europe as well. @ESPNFC KvaradonaOsihmenAnguissaZielinskiMario RuiElmasPolitano and so much more incredible players.This is definitely Napoli's season.The last time they won Serie A was in 1989/90 season.And don't forget they've looked brilliant in Europe as well.

🇵🇱🇦🇷 @MaestroUnited_ This bidding war for kvaradona in the summer is going to be crazy expect him to go for 60-80M maybe even more This bidding war for kvaradona in the summer is going to be crazy expect him to go for 60-80M maybe even more

ZINO🌊 @CFC_ZINO10 @colleenchey Napoli are winning the Scudetto Kvara and Osimhen link up is unreal @colleenchey Napoli are winning the Scudetto Kvara and Osimhen link up is unreal

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Before today, Juventus had only conceded 7 goals in Serie A all season…



Napoli have put FIVE past them in 70 minutes 🤯🤯🤯 Before today, Juventus had only conceded 7 goals in Serie A all season… Napoli have put FIVE past them in 70 minutes 🤯🤯🤯

AK 🇬🇭 @uncleskinnyyyyy Kvaradona turned up the heat Kvaradona turned up the heat

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Just a reminder: Juventus kept 8 league clean sheets in a row before facing this Napoli side.



Kvaratskhelia x Osimhen is absolutely lethal. Just a reminder: Juventus kept 8 league clean sheets in a row before facing this Napoli side. Kvaratskhelia x Osimhen is absolutely lethal.

Karabo @Bakino_ Victor Osimhen is a beast Victor Osimhen is a beast

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA



The dream is yet alive! Victor Osimhen SCORES opener against JuventusThe dream is yet alive! Victor Osimhen SCORES opener against Juventus 🚀The dream is yet alive! https://t.co/2gk9BN6vM1

Kesse Onojedje @kesse_onojedje Victor osimhen is a menace Victor osimhen is a menace

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 @SucicLFC Osimhen has absolutely raw dogged Bremer this whole game, absolute menace of a player #NapoliJuve Osimhen has absolutely raw dogged Bremer this whole game, absolute menace of a player #NapoliJuve

TY @TY1_11 Don’t get how people think Leao is better kvaratskhelia man Don’t get how people think Leao is better kvaratskhelia man

Mahmoud Hamidoun @realmahmouud I see Napoli as european champions this season🥇 I see Napoli as european champions this season🥇

𞥃𞤢𞤦𞤢𞤳𞤢 @shbka_ Nah Napoli are so ruthless. Spalletti been cooking something insane Nah Napoli are so ruthless. Spalletti been cooking something insane

gigicullen @gigicullen0502 🏻 🏼 @stevieblock102 Spalletti is such a good coach. Got them playing some unreal football. Fit as anything. Kvaratskhelia is special, Lobotka is pivotal but Osimhen is their most important player. Superb @stevieblock102 Spalletti is such a good coach. Got them playing some unreal football. Fit as anything. Kvaratskhelia is special, Lobotka is pivotal but Osimhen is their most important player. Superb 👌🏻🌋💪🏼

Manuel Spinelli @SpiManuel



They are just amazing. I don’t have any words for describe Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.They are just amazing. I don’t have any words for describe Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. ⭐️🔵They are just amazing.

E 🔰 @UTD_Oghomwen Most goals and assists in Serie A this season:



🥇 - Victor Osimhen (15)

🥈 - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (14)

🥉 - Rafael Leao (12)



Give my brother the MVP award in Italy now Most goals and assists in Serie A this season:🥇 - Victor Osimhen (15)🥈 - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (14)🥉 - Rafael Leao (12)Give my brother the MVP award in Italy now

Nairobi Finest @mutethiajulius4 This is insane. Likes of Dyballa. Come on you boys. Juventus are Chelsea brothers for real. This is insane. Likes of Dyballa. Come on you boys. Juventus are Chelsea brothers for real. https://t.co/MXUTFZ3yoN

eo409 @eo409_ @433 juventus are a small club now lmao @433 juventus are a small club now lmao

Napoli need to keep hold of Osimhen amid interest from European heavyweights

The Nigerian is vital for Spaletti's side.

Osimhen remarkable form for Napoli continues as he well and truly put Juve to the sword with a sensational double. The Nigerian has bagged 13 goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

He asserts himself as the best striker in Serie A and is currently the Italian league's top goalscorer with 12 goals. However, as his stock continues to rise, European heavyweights are going to take notice.

ESPN reports that Manchester United have earmarked the forward as a potential option for next summer. Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his frontline with a top center forward signing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are potentially looking for a new striker as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fails to provide goals for the Blues. Spalletti's side must keep hold of their Nigerian frontman if they want to continue their impressive hold on Italian football.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes