"Kvaradona", "Osimhen is a beast" - Twitter erupts as Victor Osimhen and Napoli destroy Juventus

Napoli thrashed Juventus 5-1 to continue their stranglehold on Serie A thanks to Victor Osimhen's fantastic double. Amir Rarahmani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Elif Elmas were also on the scoresheet, while Angel Di Maria hit back with a consolation goal for the Old Lady.
Osimhen grabbed Napoli's first in the 14th minute, nodding in from close range after Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had denied Kvaratskhelia. The Nigerian striker then turned provider for Kvaratskhelia in the 39th minute. Osimhen selflessly squared the ball to the Georgian, who had no problem firing in his side's second.
Juve hit back in the 42nd minute through 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Di Maria. The Argentine slotted home past Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret. However, Luciano Spalletti's side were at their very best throughout the encounter. Rrahmani got in on the action in the 55th minute with a fine strike to score his first goal of the season.
It got worse for Juventus in the 65th minute when Osimhen was on the scoresheet again. Kvaratskhelia capitalized on Gleison Bremer's sloppiness on the ball. The Naples attacker sent a perfect cross into the Nigerian's path, and the frontman buried it past Szczesny.
Spalleti's side's fifth arrived in the 72nd minute when Elmas cut inside past Filip Kostic and sent his effort deflecting in off of Alex Sandro. It was a fully deserved win for Napoli, who continue to dominate Serie A.
The victory takes them to 47 points, holding a ten-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a dominant night for the league leaders:
Napoli need to keep hold of Osimhen amid interest from European heavyweights
Osimhen remarkable form for Napoli continues as he well and truly put Juve to the sword with a sensational double. The Nigerian has bagged 13 goals in 17 appearances across competitions.
He asserts himself as the best striker in Serie A and is currently the Italian league's top goalscorer with 12 goals. However, as his stock continues to rise, European heavyweights are going to take notice.
ESPN reports that Manchester United have earmarked the forward as a potential option for next summer. Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his frontline with a top center forward signing.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are potentially looking for a new striker as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fails to provide goals for the Blues. Spalletti's side must keep hold of their Nigerian frontman if they want to continue their impressive hold on Italian football.
