“Everyone has to give more on the pitch” – PSG coach sends strong message to Messi and Mbappe ahead of Montpellier game

Christophe Galtier has sent a strong message to PSG's superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday (February 1). The two attackers had a quiet outing in the 1-1 draw with Reims last weekend and the tactician has warned them that they need to raise their efforts this time.

PSG missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league table by two points when they failed to beat Reims. Neymar scored their only goal of the game with a brilliant second-half strike but Messi and Mbappe looked like a shadow of themselves throughout the encounter.

Reacting to the duo's underwhelming output, Galtier insisted that it wasn't a question of the state of mind. The tactician, however, urged the two 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists to give more on the pitch ahead of their trip to Montpellier on Wednesday.

"Take the Reims game," the Frenchman was quoted as saying by RMC Sport. "Kylian and Leo didn't achieve what they usually achieve on an attacking level but it's not a question of state of mind.

“If they had achieved what they usually succeed, we would certainly not have this debate there. On the organization and the balance, we must find something else, we are working on it. Whatever the system, everyone has to give more on the pitch," the tactician added.

It is worth noting that both Messi and Mbappe are enjoying a brilliant outing with PSG this season. The Argentine has made 22 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions so far, recording 13 goals and 14 assists to his name.

The French winger, meanwhile, has contributed 25 goals and six assists for the club in 25 matches. It remains to be seen how many they'll add to their respective tallies before the campaign rounds up.

Can Messi and Mbappe lead PSG to Champions League glory this season?

The duo stood out at the 2022 World Cup

The two PSG attackers are arguably the best players in the world at the moment. They both showed their pedigree during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by leading their respective nations into the final of the competition, which the Argentine won. Fans are now hopeful that the superstars can combine to lead PSG to their first European crown this season.

Both players have had a decent outing in the Champions League so far. Messi has four goals and as many assists to his name in five games in the tournament, while Mbappe has bagged seven goals and three assists in six matches.

Judging by their numbers and their performances in big games in recent months, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say this could be the season when the duo will fire PSG to the pinnacle of European football.

