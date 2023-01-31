Christophe Galtier provides update on PSG talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the club's talks with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to the Parisians ahead of Tuesday's (January 31) transfer deadline.

Galtier has confirmed that the Ligue 1 giants are in talks to sign Ziyech, 29, and that a deal is being worked on (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We’re working on Hakim Ziyech deal, it’s true and talks are ongoing — I don’t want to say more as he’s Chelsea player."

Ziyech has struggled for game time this season, featuring 15 times across competitions, six in the starting lineup, and providing an assist. He has failed to displace the likes of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz in Graham Potter's XI. The arrivals of Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk this month have only further jeopardized the former Ajax's hope for more game time.

Reports claim that Ziyech has left west London hoping to seal a departure from Stamford Bridge on deadline day. The Moroccan joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2019 for £33.3 million. He has made 98 appearances since, scoring 14 goals and contributing 11 assists.

PSG may be considering the signing of Ziyech as more experienced competition for their deadly frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi. Their other attacking option is 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike.

Chelsea's deadline day move for former PSG target Enzo Fernandez reportedly collapses

Enzo Fernandez could be an option for PSG as January move to Chelsea in doubt.

Portuguese outlet RTP are reporting that Chelsea failed to meet the demands of Benfica over a deal for Fernandez. The Eagles wanted the player's release clause of £105 million (€120 million) to be paid in one single payment. The Blues attempted to negotiate a structured deal.

The Argentine midfielder is now believed to be staying at the Estadio da Luz. The west London giants are very unlucky to trigger the release clause as requested by the Eagles.

Fernandez has enjoyed a meteoric rise with Benfica after joining the Primeira Liga club from River Plate last summer. He has made 29 appearances, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. The 22-year-old was named as the Best Young Player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was won by Argentina.

He has been Chelsea's top target this month, but the Blues have struggled to agree on a deal with Benfica. They have been keen to seal Fernandez's arrival in the January transfer window to prevent other suitors from arriving in the summer.

PSG were touted as showing an interest in Fernandez in December last year, per RMC Sport.. It remains to be seen if the Parisians will come in for the player in the summer transfer window.

