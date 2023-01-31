Chelsea star leaves London in hopes of sealing deadline day transfer to European giants: Reports

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has reportedly left London amid ongoing transfer rumors linking him with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Blues since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around £33 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 50-cap Morocco international has started just six games across all competitions this season. Since the arrivals of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, he has fallen behind in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to BFM Paris reporter Hadrien Grenier, Ziyech has landed in Paris after departing London on Monday (January 30) night. After advanced negotiations between Chelsea and PSG over the past couple of days, he is currently awaiting the final decision over his immediate future.

According to BFM Paris reporter Hadrien Grenier, Ziyech has landed in Paris after departing London on Monday (January 30) night. After advanced negotiations between Chelsea and PSG over the past couple of days, he is currently awaiting the final decision over his immediate future.

Ziyech, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, is expected to pen a short-term loan deal with PSG, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs. With the player keen on the move, Christophe Galtier's side are attempting to include a potential purchase option.

Prior to being linked with the Parisians, the SC Heerenveen youth product was on the radar of the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, Newcastle United, and Everton this month. However, as things stand, he is likely to secure a move to PSG to reunite with his compatriot Achraf Hakimi.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have also signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven for £30 million this month, apart from Felix and Mudryk.

Chelsea star tipped to pen new deal at club

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has backed Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva to sign an improved contract extension at Stamford Bridge. He elaborated:

"I think he has been the stalwart for the club. But that is what you get with Silva, you knew what you were getting. He does what he says on the tin and he is such a big player. Why would you not want to give him a new contract? Even if he is not playing every week. To have his influence in the changing room."

Showering praise on the 38-year-old star, McAvennie continued:

"He is a winner, to have him in the dressing room for the younger players to look up to. I think he will play for a few more years. I think he is a shoe in to sign a new contract."

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are set to offer Silva a new one-year deal in light of his consistent performances this campaign.

