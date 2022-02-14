"Everyone is jealous of us" - Thomas Tuchel reveals what he told Chelsea players ahead of Club World Cup final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he told his players "everyone is jealous of us" ahead of their Club World Cup final game against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners on the day with Kai Havertz's extra-time penalty proving decisive.

And Tuchel, who nearly missed the game having been in isolation due to Covid, has revealed the motivational words he used to drive his players to yet another trophy.

He told Channel 4 (via Daily Mirror):

"We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us."

He continued:

"As boys, we dreamed of finals like this. It is very special and we wanted to play with no regrets."

Tuchel's words seemed to have an effect as the west London outfit dominated possession and despite a resilient display from the Brazilian side, they managed to win their third trophy under the German manager.

Tuchel touched on the luck of scoring so late on with Havertz's extra-time penalty coming with just three minutes left to play.

"If you score late, you need luck to do it. We were relentless, kept on trying, didn't stop. We didn't give in," he said.

Chelsea next play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Are Chelsea still in the Premier League title race?

The Blues got the better of City in the Champions League final last season

Chelsea's game against Palace this Saturday will see the side look to pick up pace on current runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Guardiola's men are looking increasingly likely to win yet another Premier League title but Tuchel's side are determined to push them all the way.

Chelsea currently sit third in the league table on 47 points albeit with a game in hand on the Manchester outfit.

But the 16-point gap seems too much to ask for from the Blues, with City showing no signs of stopping their tirade of offense on the EPL this season.

Liverpool are currently better placed than Chelsea to give City problems as we go into the latter part of the EPL season. Nine points currently separate them and the Reds too have a game in hand on the leaders.

But they will still be determined given that Champions League spots remain up for grabs.

With the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Manchester United breathing down their necks, the Blues will need to ensure they remain at their best.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava