"Everyone jumps on the bandwagon when Roy Keane says something"- Agbonlahor believes Manchester United legend Roy Keane is 'bullying' Harry Maguire

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has called out Manchester United legend Roy Keane for his criticism of England defender Harry Maguire. Agbonlahor has accused Keane of 'bullying' the Manchester United star.

Harry Maguire has been heavily criticised by fans and pundits in recent weeks for his poor performances for Manchester United. The Red Devils have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League, which includes a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool and a 2-0 reverse to Manchester City.

Roy Keane slammed Maguire for his performances in United's home defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City. However, Agbonlahor believes the former Leicester City star has become a scapegoat at Manchester United, and has urged fans to back the defender.

"I think Roy Keane's being a bit of a bull to Maguire. It feels like everyone's against him. Let's get behind him, not criticise! Everyone jumped on the bandwagon when Roy Keane says something," Agbonlahor told TalkSPORT.

Maguire put in an impressive performance for England against Albania on Friday night. The 28-year-old scored a thumping header, and helped his side maintain a clean sheet as England claimed a 5-0 victory on the night.

Maguire has, however, struggled to produce the goods for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils have already conceded a whopping 17 goals in their opening 11 games this season, and are currently lying in sixth place in the league table.

United's defensive woes has forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deploy a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks to provide more cover and add bodies in defence.

Manchester United could sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde if Harry Maguire continues to struggle

England vs Albania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's lack of pace and consistency have been a source of major concern for the club this season. The Red Devils are looking to assemble a squad capable of challenging for silverware in the near future.

United could, therefore, try to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde as a replacement for Maguire if the 28-year-old is unable to turn things around at Old Trafford in the coming months.

Jules Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The Frenchman is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League, and has attracted interest from both Manchester United as well as Chelsea.

