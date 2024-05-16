"Everyone knows his quality" - Cole Palmer backs 'unlucky' Chelsea star to get better next season

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has backed teammate Christopher Nkunku to be a success next season. Nkunku completed his move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer but has had an injury-ravaged stint so far.

The Frenchman has made only three appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals. Nkunku found the back of the net during the 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Thursday, May 15. He came on as a substitute and found the back of the net from a Malo Gusto pass.

Palmer spoke about Nkunku after the Brighton win. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Everyone knows his quality, even from Leipzig, before he came here. He's been unlucky with injuries but if he can get firing and get fit you saw what he can do out there last night. So I think next season everyone will see how good he actually is."

Nkunku established himself as one of the best attackers in German football during his Leipzig stint. He scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Nkunku, however, has missed 39 games since joining the Blues. He has suffered four different injuries, making the Frenchman's availability drastically limited.

Cole Palmer's stellar debut season for Chelsea continues

While Nkunku hasn't been available for the lion's share of the season, Chelsea have relied heavily on Cole Palmer. The youngster, since his summer move from Manchester City, has dazzled fans with his displays.

Palmer has scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances across competitions since joining the Blues. He has scored 22 Premier League goals.

Palmer was once again on target as Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 2-1 win against the Seagulls. The 22-year-old scored a spectacular header from a Marc Cucurella cross to open the scoring in the 34th minute.