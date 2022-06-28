“Everyone needs to be careful what they wish for” – Glen Johnson warns Liverpool against launching move for player he describes as ‘lit firework’ 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned his old side about bringing PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum back to Anfield.

Wijnaldum moved to the French capital on a free transfer last summer. However, the Dutch international endured a miserable debut campaign as he scored only three times in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Wijnaldum also started less than half of the Parisien's Ligue 1 games and was also named the division's 'Flop of the Season' by Get French Football News. This has ignited speculation that the midfielder may be seeking a move away from the Parc Des Princes ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

LFC Transfer Room



Therefore, the Reds would look at bringing Georginio Wijnaldum on a year loan deal this summer.



#LFC have been interested in bringing Jude Bellingham this summer, but he's set to stay at BVB until next year, with the Reds likely to push then. Therefore, the Reds would look at bringing Georginio Wijnaldum on a year loan deal this summer.

The Irish Daily Star (per The Paisley Gates) have reported that the Reds are interested in re-signing the 31-year-old on a loan deal.

Former right-back Glen Johnson believes that would not be in the Red's best interests. Speaking to Ggrecon, the retired England full-back said:

"Everyone needs to be careful what they wish for. He's clearly not been firing on all cylinders like he was for Liverpool. They wouldn't be getting the same player back if they made a move for him. You don't go back to a lit firework."

Get French Football News | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)



We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.



Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG) We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.

Noel Whelan believes the majority of Liverpool fans would want Gini Wijnaldum back

While Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp's side should show caution when chasing the central midfielder, former Leeds forward Noel Whelan has claimed that Wijnaldum would simply treat a return to Anfield as a 'stop-gap'.

Whelan also believes that the Dutchman wouldn't fit into the club's current policy of signing young, promising stars. The pundit told Football Insider:

“If you ask the majority of Liverpool fans, they’d probably want him back. When it comes down to the manager and the logistics of everything, it’s very hard to bring a player back so soon after they’ve left. Once you’ve made that decision, you’ve got to stick to that decision."

“He’s a fantastic player and he’d be a stop-gap, that’s all he would be. Liverpool need a more solid base when it comes to that midfield player that comes in. Someone with a bit of longevity. I think they are doing the right thing by biding their time and waiting for the right people to become available and go into the club for years and not just one season.”

Gini Wijnaldum

Roadtrip with my bro Can you guess where we are?

