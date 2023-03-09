"Everyone has this responsibility” - Arsenal attacker says he'd even play as a goalkeeper for Mikel Arteta if the situation calls for it 

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has expressed his belief in manager Mikel Arteta, stating that he would even play as a goalkeeper for the Spaniard if needed.

Martinelli has had a good season with the Gunners, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 34 games across competitions. His form dipped early in 2023 but he seems to have picked it back up, scoring four goals in his previous four appearances.

Arteta has used Martinelli primarily on the left wing but has also deployed the Brazilian as a false nine at times. Speaking about his preferred position, the winger asserted that he always looks to help the team irrespective of the position he plays.

Martinelli said (via GOAL):

“If I’m the number nine or on the wing, I always try to do my best and help the team by scoring or getting an assist. It’s up to Mikel - wherever he decides to play me, I’ll play. If the team need me, I’d play as a goalkeeper! We play for Arsenal and everyone has this responsibility.”

With Gabriel Jesus' knee injury, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and Martinelli have often been deployed in the centre-forward role. The former Manchester City striker, however, is now back in training and could be back in action soon.

Speaking about overcoming the dip in his form and Jesus' injury, Martinelli said:

“I just kept working hard, I always try to do my best on and off the pitch and that’s what I did. [Jesus] is a great guy and a great player. I’ve said it many times, for me, he’s one of the best in the world. He’s going to help us a lot over the next few months.”

Jesus scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Arsenal this season before his injury.

Arsenal prepare to face Sporting CP

The Gunners will next face Sporting CP away in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, March 9.

They topped their group above PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, and FC Zurich. Sporting, meanwhile, dropped out of the UEFA Champions League and beat Midtjylland in the Europa League playoffs.

Arsenal have won their previous four games, all of them in the Premier League. They hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in the league.

Mikel Arteta will look to build on their momentum and take advantage in the first leg against Sporting on Thursday.

