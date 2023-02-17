"Everyone's getting stronger" - Ex-Tottenham star claims Arsenal may not win Premier League title for another 20 years

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur keeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Arsenal may not win the Premier League for another 20 years if they blow their chance this season.

The Gunners have suffered a blip in form in recent weeks which has seen title chasers and reigning champions Manchester City catch up with them in the table.

Manchester City are at the top of the table right now with 51 points in 23 games thanks to their greater goal difference. Arsenal, however, have a slight advantage having played one less game than Pep Guardiola's side but Mikel Arteta has every reason to be concerned with his team's recent display.

Paul Robinson has taken to Twitter claiming that the Gunners might have to wait another 20 years for the Premier League title if they miss their chance this season. The former England number one has suggested that every other top team is strengthening, which will make Arsenal's job a lot more difficult in the years to come.

Robinson wrote on Twitter:

"If Arsenal don’t win the title this season then I don’t think they will for another 20 years. Everyone’s getting stronger."

Mikel Arteta's side have won only two of their last six Premier League games, having failed to win any of their last three. They suffered a hammer blow on Wednesday (February 15) night as they lost 1-3 at home to Manchester City and ended up losing the top spot in the table.

Prior to that, they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in a game that saw the Bees scoring an equalizer that should have been overruled by VAR. Before that, they suffered a 1-0 loss against relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park.

The north London giants will be up against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (February 18) managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Gunners legend makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Alan Smith has claimed that Manchester City are still the team to beat in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side have been involved in the title race this season with the Gunners with the Cityzens leading the table on goal difference. Smith told Best Gambling Sites:

"Mathematically, it’s Arsenal’s to lose. But to say that with so many games left is not a true reflection on what’s going on. I think most people thought City were going to win the league, I know I did."

"It’s just in the past few weeks where you thought, ‘hold on a minute, if Arsenal can beat City and increase that gap, who knows?'"

The former Gunners striker has claimed that Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League:

"Arsenal have to get back in the saddle and get a couple of away wins against Villa and Leicester, but City are still the team to beat. There’s been one or two glimpses of vulnerability with City, but come the big occasion, they show they’re still the team to beat."

"Whether they drop too many points from here until the end of the season, we’ll have to wait and see, but if you finish a point above City, you’re going to win the league."

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa on Saturday while Manchester City will be up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

