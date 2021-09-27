"Everyone is still beatable" - Michael Owen discusses 'unbelievable' Premier League title race after Chelsea's loss to Manchester City

The Premier League table experienced a major shake-up last weekend with Chelsea conceding top spot following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Following that result, former Manchester United and Newcastle United forward Michael Owen believes the Blues' loss has shown that 'everyone is beatable'.

Owen remarked:

“What it does is breathe a sigh of relief for the rest of the league because everyone has been thinking, 'Wow, this new Chelsea team look unbelievable… how can we beat them? How do we score against them?'"

The former striker said that Chelsea looked like the favourites after their spectacular start to the season. He said;

“There’s been a feeling over the last week or two that everyone was saying Chelsea would win the league. But things will change, Man City and Liverpool will play them and things will change. At the time if you put a gun to my head and asked me who would win it [Premier League], I would have said the same thing: Chelsea.

But after City beat Chelsea, it is apparent to other teams that the Blues are beatable, even though these are still early days into the Premier League season. Owen also said that it could be one of the tightest and most unpredictable title races in years.:

“Everyone was swaying towards Chelsea," said Owen. "Now I think people will realise everyone is still beatable. This is going to be an unbelievable title race; no one is going to run away with it. Man City, the reigning champions, have just gone to champions-elect Chelsea, and not only won, but outplayed them."

Owen continued that Chelsea looked fallible against City. That means other teams will also fancy their chances against the Blues, who still remain contenders despite the defeat. He said:

“So I think people will have a new opinion now; some people will still think Chelsea and they’ve got a great chance, but I just think a lot of people were getting carried away with Chelsea. It shows that they are human after all.”

What the Premier League table looks like right now

Manchester United conceded third spot after losing to Aston Villa.

There were a couple of major changes in the Premier League table following the last round of fixtures at the weekend. The most notable was Chelsea losing top spot after their 1-0 loss to Manchester that propelled the Cityzens to third.

Thanks to Chelsea's defeat, Liverpool now sit at the summit of the Premier League table after picking up a point from their riveting 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Elsewhere, Manchester United dropped to fourth after a 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Arsenal took another step in the right direction by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday.

