"Everyone wanted to face weak Chelsea" - Luis Suarez reveals Atletico Madrid did not fear the Champions League winners

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has admitted that the teams in the latter stages of the Champions League wanted to play a "weakened" Chelsea side.

In an interview with Ibai Llanos as reported by Tribal Football, Suarez admitted that clubs were hoping to be drawn against Chelsea. Luis Suarez said:

“Look at Chelsea, whom everyone wanted to face because they saw them as weak and they ended up winning the Champions League.”

Chelsea faced Luis Suarez's Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Football media across Europe considered Chelsea to be underdogs after the Blues sacked manager Frank Lampard for Thomas Tuchel.

However, Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate before beating Porto and Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final. In the all-important final, they beat fellow Premier League side Manchester City to clinch their second Champions League crown.

Luis Suarez wants to take inspiration from Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign

Despite suggesting Chelsea were a weaker side compared to other European giants in the competition, Luis Suarez has been inspired by the Blues' campaign and wants to replicate the same with Atletico Madrid. After watching Chelsea, Suarez believes that any team can win the Champions League despite them not being the favorites.

In the aforementioned interview, Luis Suarez added:

“The ambition does not have to stop and why not dream of having that possibility of entering the club’s history and winning a European Cup.It would be something incredible, something unique. The teams and the possibilities are not marked by anyone before each season, whether one or the other is a favourite."

Luis Suarez has also confirmed that he will return to Atletico Madrid after the 2021 Copa America. The former Liverpool striker is happy with his time in the Spanish capital and is looking forward to new challenges at the Wanda Metropolitano. Luis Suarez said:

"I told the club that I have no problem and that me and my family are delighted to stay. Every time I think about a new season, there are new challenges and hopes and this is how I will always be, wanting to win."

Seeing Chelsea win the Champions League has galvanized Suarez. The 34-year-old is eager to return to Atletico Madrid to win more silverware with the Roji Blancos.

