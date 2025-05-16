“Everyone will realize it soon” - Cole Palmer makes bold prediction as he backs Chelsea teammate to become best in the world in his position

Cole Palmer has named Chelsea teammate Romeo Lavia as one of the best midfielders he’s played with and also backed him to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton in the summer of 2023, but his time so far at the west London club has been marred by injuries. He only played 32 minutes of football in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Although he has played more matches in the current campaign, he has also sat out a number of matches due to injuries. He has played 16 games across competitions for the Blues this term and was impressive in barely all.

Lavia’s last match for Chelsea was against Newcastle, though they fell to a 2-0 defeat. His performances have seen him earn plaudits from pundits like Gary Neville, who said he makes the Blues play better. The Belgian midfielder was recently praised by one of his current teammates.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Cole Palmer was asked to talk about Lavia’s game, to which he responded, saying:

“I think he’s one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, to be honest. Everybody’s not seen it because he’s been injured, but obviously I knew him at City, and I think everyone will realize it soon. Like, I think he will be one of the best midfielders in the world.”

When asked if Lavia has been underrated, he said:

“Well, he’s been injured and so it’s been difficult for him. But I think the games he has played this season, you see what difference he’s made and I think when he has a full season playing and staying fit, hopefully then I think everyone will realize.”

Before becoming teammates at Chelsea, Palmer and Lavia played together in the U-23 section of Manchester City. Across City and Chelsea, the pair have played together 36 times and have combined for three goals.

“I don’t go near him” – Cole Palmer names player he dreads playing against during training sessions at Chelsea

In the same interview, Palmer heaped praise on Moises Caicedo for his ball-winning ability. Caicedo has been a stalwart at the base of Chelsea’s midfield, most especially this season, and seems to have brought back a certain je ne sais quoi that the Blues have missed since the days of N’Golo Kante.

When Palmer was asked what it’s been like to play with Caicedo, he said:

“Amazing! The way he wins the ball back like when you think he can’t get the ball and then he does. He’s non-stop. He’s always there and he’s been amazing this season.”

When asked if it is difficult to play against the Ecuadorian in training, he said:

“I don’t near him to be honest.”

Caicedo has won more possession than any other player in the Premier League this season.

