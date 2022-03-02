“Everything agreed” – Journalist claims Chelsea star ‘will play’ at Barcelona next season

Journalist Gerard Romero claims Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will be joining Barcelona next season.

The Danish centre-back has been linked with a move to Barcelona for the majority of the season. His contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season.

Romero claims Barcelona and Christensen have an agreement with the deal at 99% and all but confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel during his tenure at the club. He played a key role in the side's UEFA Champions League success last season and has continued to be a mainstay in the team this season.

But his contract situation has been a problem for Chelsea and Tuchel to deal with and it now seems Barcelona have made their move for the Dane.

Fabrizio Romano



Andreas Christensen situation. Deal now advanced with Barcelona - they are in direct talks with his agents since January together with Bayern. Barça have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that's why they feel 'confident'. Bayern are still in the race.

Barca themselves have a defender in contract negotiations with Ronald Araujo yet to sign a new deal but there is said to be a willingness on both sides.

Gerard Pique is now 35 and with every season creeping closer to retirement.

Hence, manager Xavi Hernandez has decided to continue his overhaul of the Blaugrana squad. By bringing in Christensen, Xavi has an established international defender to help with the transformation at the Nou Camp.

Will Chelsea's Christensen suit Barcelona?

Christensen could be a huge hit at the Nou Camp.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back could be a huge success for the Catalan giants given his style of play.

Christensen has two goals and as many assists in 153 games for Chelsea in all competitions. It is his experience in recent seasons that will do well for a youthful Barca side.

The defender is calm on the ball and his presence at the back allows him to sniff out danger with great aerial dominance. These attributes can be compared to that of Pique, who is known for towering stature and comfort on the ball.

Reshad Rahman



Haaland: Strong interest

Azpi: Offer sent (2+1), awaiting decision

Kessie: Getting closer

Christensen: Advanced

Mazraoui: Not advanced, but strong interest

Interest in Gaya/Tagliafico/Grimaldo/Alonso



How Barça aligns for the summer, as it stands:
Haaland: Strong interest
Azpi: Offer sent (2+1), awaiting decision
Kessie: Getting closer
Christensen: Advanced
Mazraoui: Not advanced, but strong interest
Interest in Gaya/Tagliafico/Grimaldo/Alonso

Having played in a back three under Tuchel, Christensen may well have to bed into a back four under Xavi. The Spanish manager so far has used a 4-3-3 formation at the Nou Camp.

For his national side, Christensen has 54 caps and has scored on two occasions, including a wonderstrike at the European Championships last year.

Christensen may be the first of a huge summer transfer window for Barcelona. They are reportedly set to target the likes of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

