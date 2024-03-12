"Everything is easy for him" - Gabby Agbonlahor praises Chelsea star's 'footballing brain' after their 3-2 win over Newcastle

Gabby Agbonlahor praised Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer after he was heavily involved in the Blues' 3-2 triumph over Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old made the move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, and he has become one of their best players. He has so far led them in the Premier League with 11 goals and eight assists. His efforts in the Carabao Cup are also consistent, with two goals and two assists, although he was unable to lead the Blues to the trophy.

Palmer's versatile ability to play in nearly any offensive role has helped Chelsea this season, and it played a part in their recent win at Stamford Bridge. The England international scored a goal and assisted Nicolas Jackson in scoring another.

In his assessment of Palmer's performance, Gabriel Agbonlahor emphasized his "footballing brain". Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker said (via HITC):

“People might look at that and think like that’s a normal goal. Not every player has got that, that footballing brain, through the legs, the keeper has got no chance. Most players would go in the opposite corner, trying for the top corner or the bottom corner, opposite side. Reverses it through the defender’s legs, great goal."

Agbonlahor continued in praise of the versatile midfielder, revealing how difficult it was for Newcastle defender Dan Burn to deal with him:

“Just playing like he is enjoying himself. Everything is easy for him. He has always got that time, the way he was standing up to Dan Burn, Dan Burn had a difficult night against him.”

Chelsea receive boost with key players back from injury

Chelsea's season has been difficult due to the team's injury problems. Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill are just a few of the important players who have had to sit on the sidelines.

However, there is some positive news around the corner. According to Simon Phillips (via Caught Offside), five first-team players, including Reece James, are all anticipated to resume training over the upcoming international break. Summer signing Romeo Lavia is also reportedly getting closer to returning to the grass.

This is significant for Chelsea, as regaining these players will be very beneficial to squad depth and the team's overall performance and style of play. The timing of the international break is ideal, as it will allow these athletes to resume their fitness without having to miss any additional games.