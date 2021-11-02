"Everything is a little bigger" - David Alaba compares Real Madrid to Bayern Munich

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has compared the Galacticos to Bayern Munich. The Austrian defender joined the Spanish giants from the German champions on a free transfer this summer.

After representing Bayern Munich for 11 years, Alaba ran down his contract with the German outfit. Instead of opting to extend his deal, he chose to join Real Madrid.

In an interview with Kicker, Alaba was asked to choose between the two European heavyweights. The 29-year-old defender said:

"Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the same as Real Madrid. Both teams represent absolute success. However, at Real Madrid, everything is a little bigger, with all due respect to Bayern."

Alaba's path from Bayern to Real Madrid has been trodded on previously by Toni Kroos. The Austrian spoke of how the German midfielder has helped him settle in at Madrid.

"He [Kroos] has helped me a lot, also privately," Alaba added. "His wife has also helped my girlfriend."

Alaba was also asked about the realistic chances of who could win the Champions League this season. The left-footed defender said:

"Bayern Munich definitely have a chance, Liverpool are strong, as are Chelsea and PSG to name a couple. There is a long way to go before reaching the Champions League trophy."

Real Madrid are struggling to deliver this season

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have been in a spot of dilemma. Zinedine Zidane did well to deliver the La Liga title in 2020, but there has been no great resurgence of the great Real Madrid besides that.

Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager this summer. However, he has so far been unable to drill in the consistency that made Los Blancos an elite-level club over the years.

The problem for the Italian has been the backline. The departure of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos has left a major gap in the Real Madrid defense. While Alaba has done well in his first few months, Madrid need better players to support the Austrian at the back.

With Marcelo set to leave the club this summer and Dani Carvajal looking like a shadow of his past self, Madrid are in for an overhaul next summer.

They will also be hoping to land Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has made his intentions clear to play for the Galacticos sooner rather than later.

