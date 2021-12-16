“Everything looks good" - Thomas Tuchel provides promising injury update ahead of Chelsea-Everton clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an encouraging update on Ben Chilwell's injury ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Everton on Thursday. He said that the left-back is recovering well, and has shown positive signs.

Ben Chilwell was subbed off during Chelsea's 4-0 hammering of Juventus in the Champions League on November 24. After initial scans, the England international was found to have suffered a 'partial injury' on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Tuchel had said then that Chilwell would be out for at least six weeks. If surgery was required, that time frame would increase to end of the season. However, the Chelsea mainstay seems to have recovered well in three weeks.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Keep pushing, Ben Chilwell’s recovery is running ahead of schedule for a possible January return… He’s done some light fitness work on the grass at Cobham.Keep pushing, @BenChilwell . 💙 Ben Chilwell’s recovery is running ahead of schedule for a possible January return… He’s done some light fitness work on the grass at Cobham. Keep pushing, @BenChilwell. 💙 https://t.co/GuIEXn1rwF

Speaking about Chilwell's injury, Tuchel said:

“He is in a good place mentally and physically. He did some running. Everything looks good; so hopes are still up. But we cannot confirm it.”

The Chelsea left-back has also resumed light training. Hence the Blues will hope that Chilwell would be ready to be back in action as early as January 2022.

Chelsea face Everton in key Premier League clash

In a tight title race, each match is crucial, as one or two points can make a huge difference. However, Chelsea's Premier League match against Everton is crucial for the Blues for multiple reasons.

Since the injury to N'Golo Kante and Chilwell against Juventus, the Blues have looked far from their best in the games they have played. They have won just two of their five games in this period.

In those wins against Leeds United and Watford - two teams in the relegation zone - Chelsea barely managed to scrape through. That has seen them slip down the Premier League table, dropping two places to third.

Kante will reportedly be back for the clash against Everton, which would be a huge boost for Chelsea.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea

✅ Trevoh Chalobah

❌ Mateo Kovacic

✅ N'Golo Kante



The



si.com/soccer/chelsea… ❌ Ben Chilwell✅ Trevoh Chalobah❌ Mateo Kovacic✅ N'Golo KanteThe #Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League. ❌ Ben Chilwell✅ Trevoh Chalobah❌ Mateo Kovacic✅ N'Golo KanteThe #Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League.si.com/soccer/chelsea…

Moreover, Chelsea are facing an Everton side who have won just one of their last ten Premier League games. The game presents Chelsea a great opportunity to stay in touch with the top two.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will also help Tuchel's side to regain their mojo they displayed earlier this season. Chelsea's underfire stars could capitalise on Everton's poor form and injury issues.

Edited by Bhargav