"Everything with NG is authentic" - Antonio Rudiger opens up about incredible story related to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Antonio Rudiger linked up with N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge when he joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

While confirming his decision to part ways with the Blues this summer, the German paid tribute to his French colleague as he revealed an interesting story related to him.

Antonio Rudiger confirmed he will be leaving Chelsea after sanctions placed on outgoing Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich made it impossible for him to stay, he's agreed a 4 year deal with Real Madrid 🗣 "Chelsea has been great to me"

"Before I came to Chelsea, I had heard all the beautiful stories about him," Antonio Rudiger began his N'Golo Kante panegyric.

"They said he is always smiling. They said he still drives an old Mini Cooper. They said he never raises his voice."

The defender then went on to reveal an interesting story related to the Frenchman's old-school Mini Cooper, which has been laughed at by many over the years.

"Everything with NG is authentic. Even the Mini Cooper — people laugh about it, but there is a real story behind it," he continued.

"It was a dream for NG to make it to the Premier League, coming from where he came from, and the Mini was the first car that he bought when he got to England. So for him, it is not just a car. It has a deep meaning.

"Of course, the boys always joke with him about it, but I am telling you — this man is so polite that he just tells you what you want to hear. Someone will say, 'NG, you know what car is really cool? A Mercedes, bro. I can see you whippin’ a black Mercedes.'

"And NG will just look at them genuinely and say, 'Yes, O.K. We will think about it. Thank you, that’s a good idea.' But he’s just playing with you!!! At the end of the day, you know that you’re going to be seeing that Mini at the training ground for the next 10 years.

"I tell people all the time…. There is humble. And there is humble. And then there is NG," Rudiger added.

Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea career in summary

The chapter has ended for the centre-back at Chelsea

The defender joined the Blues from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and will leave this summer after spending five incredible years at Stamford Bridge. During spell in London, Rudiger has made an impressive 202 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 12 goals and seven assists.

The German international has had a successful stint with the Pensioners, winning five honors, including the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

