“Everything about him is top-drawer" - Former Premier League star David James heaps praises on Liverpool summer target

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has lavished praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham amid interest from the Reds.

The England international has emerged as one of the biggest prospects in world football in recent times. Liverpool have been strongly credited with interest in the teenage sensation but are resigned to facing competition from many European elites for his signature.

James has waxed lyrical about the wonderkid amid interest from his former club. The former England number one has suggested that Bellingham is top-drawer in terms of both performance and character. He added that the England international would be a success in the Premier League should he return to England. James told Football Daily:

“Everything about him is top-drawer; performance-wise, character-wise. He will be relishing the opportunity to play in this game and do well. And whether he ends up in the Premier League in the summer remains to be seen. But there will be no question that he will be out to win these games.”

Bellingham has grown from strength to strength since arriving at Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 in a deal worth £25 million.

The all-action midfielder has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe at the tender age of just 19. He has already made 117 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 20 goals and providing 24 assists.

The youngster is enjoying a fabulous 2022-23 season, netting ten goals and providing six assists in 27 games across competitions. The Liverpool target is also a regular for England and caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has been capped 22 times by the Three Lions so far and looks likely to become a key player for years.

Liverpool legend urges fans to not overhype win over Merseyside rivals Everton

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged fans not to overhype their 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13) night.

The Reds secured their first Premier League win in 2023 in the Merseyside Derby, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Former Liverpool full-back Nicol has urged fans to calm down and not be overexcited with a win against an Everton side battling relegation. He told ESPN:

"I was very comfortable after the second goal went in. You know, getting the goal so early in the second half, the game was done. I'm saying that, but I must admit when (James) Tarkowski headed the ball (against the post) I thought it was going into the net because Alisson was beaten."

He continued:

"For the ball, 13 seconds later, to be in Everton's net. Incredible. You talk about completely changing the game. From there on, Everton weren't really in the game. It's a good victory, an important victory, but it is against a team that looks as if they are going to get relegated, so everybody needs to calm down."

With just 32 points from 21 games, Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League with just nine wins all season. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United (41) by nine points, with a game in hand.

