"Everything turned out perfect" - Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier win against Uruguay

Lionel Messi put up an inspiring display as Argentina got the better of Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has commented on his team's performance in the vital encounter. He was quoted as saying:

"We played a great match and I think we are growing in terms of our play. We got used to having the ball. Today was a tough match and we had to win it. Everything turned out perfect."

"Uruguay waits for you and creates danger. Once we got the first goal, we started to find space and the goals appeared."

He added:

"It was important to win because we knew the results of the other teams. We have one game left and if we get 7 points, we are very good."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez put in a spectacular performance with a couple of impressive saves during the game, and Messi couldn't help but praise the 29-year-old. He said:

"Dibu (Emiliano) Martinez is fundamental. When they come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also praised Argentina fans for throwing their support behind the team as they came out on top in the thrilling encounter. He said:

"The people are impressive. It’s more beautiful every time to live and enjoy this."

Lionel Messi scores 80th career goal for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored for Argentina against Uruguay

Lionel Messi put in a scintillating display as Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 to take a step forward towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

The attacker opened the scoring with a fine effort in the 38th minute. Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez also found the back of the net to secure victory for their side.

With that effort, Lionel Messi has raised his tally for Argentina to 80 goals in 154 caps. The PSG star is currently enjoying a decent run with the national team, having just led La Albiceleste to Copa America glory in Brazil this summer.

He will surely be looking forward to another successful outing with the team in what could be his last World Cup appearance in 2022.

