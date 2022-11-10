"Everything will get better" - PSG loanee opens up on struggles after underwhelming start to 2022-23 season 

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has acknowledged his slow start to the 2022-23 season but is confident of turning his fortunes around.

Mauro Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan on an initial one-season loan in July 2019. The deal was made permanent for a €50 million fee ahead of the 2020-21 season. He failed to find his footing in the French capital, scoring only 38 goals in 92 games in the last three seasons. The Argentinian forward joined Galatasaray on loan at the end of the summer transfer window and endured an initial dry spell.

The PSG loanee, however, has slowly started rediscovering his rhythm, with him netting a matchwinning brace in a 2-1 win over local rivals Besiktas on November 5. Speaking to Turkish outlet Daily Sabah, Icardi opened up about the initial hiccups at Galatasaray, ensuring that things would get better. He said (via Le10Sport):

“These last few weeks have been unforgettable. Galatasaray fans welcomed me with great enthusiasm. I always work hard to earn that attention. Maybe I didn't start well, but as the games go on, everything will get better, as long as our fans continue to support us.”

Icardi has thus far featured in five games for Galatasaray this season, scoring thrice and providing an assist. Icardi is set to return to the French capital next summer, as there is no purchase option on his Galatasaray contract. His contract with the Parisians expires in June 2024.

PSG looking to bolster squad with three players in January

As per French outlet Le Parisien (via Paris Fans), the French champions are reportedly aiming to sign as many as three players in the January transfer window. It’s been claimed that sporting director Luis Campos has identified weaknesses in the squad and wants to bring in reinforcements before the Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich.

PSG are set to sign a centre-back if they fail to secure the services of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. A midfielder is also under consideration, someone who would be able to play as an enforcer and stop opposing players from driving through the middle. Finally, a forward is also being evaluated, to provide support to Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, who could become jaded after a demanding World Cup campaign.

