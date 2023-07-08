Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka sends message to William Saliba after signing new contract with the Gunners

Arsenal announced via their social media platforms that Granit Xhaka joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. However, the player, who shares strong relationships with several of his former teammates, recently congratulated William Saliba on signing a fresh deal with The Gunners.

The Switzerland international has previously stated his liking for the 22-year-old defender. Saliba recently signed a new agreement with Arsenal, that will see the center-back at the Emirates till 2027.

Xhaka replied to Saliba's tweet after the latter spoke about how much it meant to get his contract at Arsenal extended.

The 30-year-old midfielder has previously lauded the maturity of the France international. Whilst speaking after The Gunners' 4-2 victory over Leicester City that saw Saliba concede an own goal last season, Xhaka said (via HITC):

"You can see how he looks like he is 30. He has discipline and big character. He is not so loud but he is a proper leader in my eyes. You can see he is amazing. He has a lot of quality and yeah, we forget the own goal because for 90 minutes he had a great, great game."

Xhaka and Saliba have shared the pitch for the Premier League outfit on 32 occasions.

The two players have not seen much of each other since Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020. Saliba made his return to London last season after completing his second loan spell in Ligue 1.

The defender also missed the last 11 league games last season after suffering from a back injury. Post Saliba's injury, Arsenal saw their title hopes slip away, losing three games and drawing three without the player.

Journalist Charles Watts believes Arsenal striker's price tag should be set at £50 million

Canada v USA: Final - CONCACAF Nations League

Journalist and former Goal correspondent, Charles Watts, believes the Gunners should ask for £50 million from Folarin Balogun's suitors (via Team Talk). After spending a successful season-long loan at Stade Reims, several clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the USA international.

Balogun scored 22 goals from his 39 appearances across all competitions last season and was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Ligue 1 (21). According to Watts, Juventus, AC Milan, and RB Leipzig are among the clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old striker.

Balogun's current agreement with the Emirates expires in 2025. Watts was in consensus with those suggesting that that player be sold for about £50 million while speaking recently on his Youtube channel.

