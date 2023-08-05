Ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra’s girlfriend thrills fans with snap in ‘fav swimsuit’ 

Former Barcelona star Marc Bartra's girlfriend Jessica Goicoechea wowed fans with her latest Instagram post as she sizzled in a bikini. Bartra plays for Real Betis.

Goicoechea, 26, is an influencer with close to two million Instagram followers. She sizzled fans with her latest Instagram post as the Spaniard posted a host of bikini snaps, captioning it:

"Fav swimsuit."

Bartra, meanwhile, recently penned a deal with Betis after spending the 2022-23 season with Turkish side Traboznspor. He came up through Barcelona's youth academies and played 103 appearances for the Blaugrana before being shipped off to Borussia Dortmund.

After a stint with the German club, Bartra played for Betis and is now back in La Liga with Manuel Pellegrini's team, who will play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ousmane Dembele set to leave Barcelona to join PSG

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona stint is set to come to an end, as the Frenchman has accepted a €50 million move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. Dembele joined the Blaugrana in 2017 and made 185 appearances across competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists.

Considering that manager Xavi relied heavily on Dembele and gave him tremendous backing, the news of his departure has come as a shock to many. The player's former coach at Stade Rennes, Julien Stephan, though, is happy to see Dembele return to Ligue 1 (via RTL France):

"A joy for Ligue 1 to see him return. We must measure how lucky we are to have an Ousmane Dembele who is French. He's a rare player, with characteristics that very few players have. He's a good choice for PSG."

Stephan added that Dembele has always been willing to join the Parisians:

"PSG represents something for him. He always makes choices career in clubs that mean something to him. It's important. He spoke regularly about PSG . You know, Ousmane, we don't make him do what he doesn't want to do."

With Lionel Messi no longer at the club and Kylin Mbappe set to leave, Dembele could become a key player for PSG. Neymar has also been linked with an exit, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that he could make a shock return to Barca.